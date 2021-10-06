Chris Brown battery case tossed out by Los Angeles judge

The L.A. City Attorney's Office declined to move forward with charges due to insufficient evidence against the singer.

Loading the player...

Chris Brown’s battery case is now dust in the wind, as the L.A. City Attorney’s Office has declined to charge the embattled singer.

Last June, police responded to a disturbance at the singer’s home, where an unidentified woman claimed Brown slapped her forcefully during an early-morning argument. According to TMZ, the slap “made part of her weave come out.”

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office declined to move forward with charges due to insufficient evidence, per TMZ.

A 2016 article in Rolling Stone detailed the troubled pop star’s long history of domestic violence. Brown viciously assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna the night before the Grammy Awards in 2009, leaving the songstress covered in bruises. Brown has been accused of several domestic violence incidents since then: In 2017, Brown’s former girlfriend Karrueche Tran obtained a restraining order against him. He has also been accused of violence against two other women and a sexual assault in Paris, for which he was never charged.

A huge house party in Tarzana, California at the home of R&B singer Chris Brown was dispersed by Los Angeles police early Thursday morning. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stone article detailed five other violent incidents involving the artist, including his reaction to questioning during an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, when he stormed off the set and broke a window in his dressing room.

Singer Lizzo caught major heat recently for calling Brown her “favorite person” in the world in a video clip. The “Rumors” singer approached Brown backstage on Friday night after he surprised fans on the Millennium Tour in Los Angeles. She asked for a photo saying, “Can I get a picture with you? Because you’re my favorite person in the whole f—— world.” Brown took a picture with Lizzo, as well as another with her friends.

Social media users were quick to call out Lizzo and remind her about Brown’s history of violence against women. One tweeted, “Lizzo has worked with and promoted nutritionists and trainers whose sole purpose is weight loss. Now she asked for a photo with CHRIS BROWN and said he was her favorite person in the world ?? A serial abuser and stalker? I really can’t ignore this pattern, it sucks.”

The battery case is not Brown’s only recent brush with the courts. He and rapper Drake were named in a copyright lawsuit over their 2019 track “No Guidance.” As reported by TMZ, singer Brandon Cooper and producer Timothy Valentine claim the duo ripped off their song “I Love Your Dress.”

Cooper and Valentine note that their lyrics “She got it; she got it,” are repeated 16 times on their song while in “No Guidance,” the lyrics “You got it, girl; you got it” are repeated at least 11 times. As reported by All Hip Hop, the lawsuit also alleges that Drake and Brown use the lyric “flew the coop” to taunt Cooper, as “Coop” is the singer’s nickname.

Have a listen to both tracks below.

This article contains additional reporting from theGRIO’s Biba Adams

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now! TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!