Texas school shooter identified as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, arrested

Police identified 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins as the suspect who opened fire at Timberview High School



Police have identified the suspect who opened fire in a Texas high school Wednesday.

Timothy George Simpkins, 18, allegedly opened fire inside of Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, theGrio previously reported. Four people were injured during the incident before Simpkins fled. The school was placed on lockdown following the shooting.

The shooting occurred during a fight, Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said in a news conference. Two people were shot and the others have as-yet-unspecified injuries. Three of the four were taken to hospitals and the other person refused treatment.

“This is not a random act of violence,” said Kolbye. “This is not somebody attacking our school.”

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Police said Simpkins may have been driving a silver 2018 Dodge Charger with license plate number PFY-6260, and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

The official Twitter page for Arlington Police later confirmed on social media that Simpkins was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

“The suspect has been taken into custody without incident and charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a gun. Most students have been safely evacuated from Timberview High School. Thank you for everyone’s help,” the post read.

The suspect has been taken into custody without incident and charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a gun. Most students have been safely evacuated from Timberview High School. Thank you for everyone’s help. pic.twitter.com/h9Zs8Zxpze — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

It was the second school shooting in Texas inside of a week. Dexter Harold Kelsey, 25, confessed to shooting Principal Eric Espinoza through a locked glass door in Houston’s YES Prep Southwest Secondary the morning of Sept. 1, AP reported. The shooting resulted in a school evacuation, and no students were hurt.

Kelsey, a former student of YES Prep, allegedly planned to target a female staffer at the school.

Kelsey remains in jail with a $5.25 million bond.

