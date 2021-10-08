Emma Grede set to debut as Shark Tank’s first Black woman ‘shark’

Grede, CEO of fashion juggernaut Good American, founded by Khloe Kardashian, will join guest sharks for the show's 13th season

The CEO of the fashion line, Good American, founded by Khloe Kardashian, and the founding partner of SKIMS — launched by her sister Kim — is set to become the first Black woman to be a “shark” on the popular ABC show, Shark Tank.

Emma Grede helped Khloe launch Good American in 2016 with what was then the biggest apparel launch in history, according to Fashionista. On the first day of sales, it hit the $1 million mark.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: Emma Grede attends an intimate dinner in celebration of BoF West 2019 at San Vincente Bungalows on April 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Business Of Fashion)

Shark Tank is entering its 13th season, which premieres Friday, and Grede will be among several rotating guest sharks. She made the announcement on Instagram several weeks ago, writing, “Mommy Shark Doo doo doo doo doo!🦈 I’m beyond thrilled to be a guest shark on Season 13 of #SharkTank! Tune in for the Season Premiere Friday, October 8 on ABC.”

According to Shadow and Act, ABC released a synopsis of Grede’s episode, writing, “In the season premiere, Emma Grede, the CEO of fashion juggernaut Good American and founding partner of SKIMS, makes history when she joins the Tank as the first Black female guest Shark!”

“First into the tank is an entrepreneur from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who presents her functional apparel and accessories line with an emphasis in hair care and protection. A husband and wife from Cincinnati, Ohio, think they have the next heavenly combination of taste and health transformation when they pitch their healthy superfood-packed indulgence. A high school art teacher from Burnet, Texas, introduces the Sharks to her convenient and safe way to store jewelry when on the go, while a passionate and renowned fashion designer from New York City wants to transform the way clothes are manufactured in America.”

Grede will join the regular cast of Sharks, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary, who are all returning for the 13th season.

Shark Tank Cast with Emma Grede. (Photo: ABC)

Among other guest sharks set to appear on the show is comedian and entrepreneur, Kevin Hart. The multi-hyphenate entertainer is also an investor in several businesses. In a recent exclusive feature interview with TheGrio, Nailah Ellis-Brown of Ellis Island Tea explained how she ended up with Hart’s support in her fast-growing iced tea company.

Ellis-Brown noted that a friend from Detroit works for Hart and set up a meeting for her to sit down with the comedian.

According to Ellis-Brown, Hart said he sees a lot of himself in her, as far as her hustle. “And he really, really was into the story,” she says. “And so from that point, he started supporting me. And that was how we started working together.”

