Ciara shows support to husband Russell Wilson after NFL injury



The singer/entrepreneur/NFL wife shows her injured hubby some love after his recent surgery on an injured finger

Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson injured his hand during Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. But the Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a cheerleader during his surgery; his wife, Ciara.

On Friday, the Grammy-winning singer posted a photo of her by Wilson’s bedside on Instagram, following surgery on his injured finger. Both she and Wilson were all smiles in the post, with Ciara writing the caption, “You’re the toughest Man I know. Always dedicated and committed to do whatever it takes. I love you so much my Sweet King.”

Wilson himself would also post the same photo to his Instagram story, as reported by People magazine. In the post, he referred to Ciara as “My Queen,” along with an accompanying Bible quote, “Consider it pure joy, brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials on many kinds, because you know that testing your faith produces perseverance.”

Wilson’s surgery took place at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Surgery Center in Los Angeles, and was performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Steven Shin, as reported by the Seahawks’ official website.

“Russell Wilson injured his right middle finger during last night’s game versus the Rams,” Dr. Shin said in a statement. “He sustained two injuries to the finger: an extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger) and a comminuted fracture-dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint.”

The surgery was deemed a success, repairing the two injuries to his middle finger. The recovery time for Wilson’s injury has yet to be disclosed, although ESPN.com reporter Jeremy Fowler suggests that the Seahawks should expect Wilson to be out between four to eight weeks.

Wilson was first among active NFL quarterbacks in consecutive games played. He hadn’t missed a start since his rookie year in 2012.

Shin states that he believes that it isn’t a season ending injury. “Based on what I saw today, I am fully confident Russell will return to the NFL this season and play at the same world-class level that fans have come to expect of one of the game’s very best quarterbacks.”

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2019 Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood on Feb. 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ciara also mentioned Dr. Shin in her post, saying “Thank you Dr Shin and team for taking care of my baby.”

The Seahawks lost to the Rams 26 – 17 and dropped to a record of 2 – 3 on the season. Prior to his injury, Wilson threw for 11 of 16 for 152 yards with one touchdown and one interception, his first of the year, as reported by ESPN.

Backup quarterback Geno Smith played the remainder of the game for the Seahawks, throwing 10 of 17 for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception as well, as reported by CBS Sports.

“When he got in there, he did great. He really looked good,” Carroll said to the media, per CBS Sports. “He’s a talented football player. He knows our system. If Geno is going to play for us some, he showed we’re in good hands.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!