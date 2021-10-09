Have You Seen Us? The most recent reports of missing Black children

(Photo: NCMCE)

The Black and Missing Foundation cites the over-classification of missing Black children as runaways and criminals, and desensitization as contributing factors to the lack of reporting on missing Black and minority children. Advocates have been working for years to bring awareness to this often overlooked and underreported population.

On National Missing Children’s Day, theGrio has compiled a list of some of the most recent reports of missing Black children in the U.S. based on data from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

If you or someone you know have information about any of these missing children, please call 9-1-1.

Ahmir Askew (Courtesy of NCMEC)

13-year-old Ahmir Askew was reported missing on Oct. 7 from Hampton, VA. Ahmir was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, and black shoes. he requires medication and may be in need of medical attention.

Makayla Williford (Courtesy of NCMEC)

15-year-old Makayla Williford was reported missing on Oct. 6 from Chesterfield, VA. Makayla wears eyeglasses, has a belly button piercing, and a tattoo on her left forearm. She was last seen in the company of a Black male.

Darius Green (Courtesy of NCMEC)

15-year-old Darius Green was reported missing on Oct. 6 from Henrico, VA. Darius was last seen wearing a yellow jogging suit and his hair is cut low. He requires medication and may be in need of medical attention.

Kalany Hillmon (Courtesy of NCMEC)

15-year-old Kalany Hillmon was reported missing on Oct. 5 from Riverview, FL. Kalany was last seen October 5, 2021. She may still be in the local area or may travel to Tampa or Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Natalie Goin (Courtesy of NCMEC)

16-year-old Natalie Goin was reported missing on Oct. 5 from Richmond, VA.

Tyshaunda Jenning (Courtesy of NCMEC)

15-year-old Tyshaunda Jenning was reported missing on Oct. 6 from Chesterfield, VA

Leandra Rice (Courtesy of NCMEC)

15-year-old Leandra Rice was reported missing on Oct. 6 from Washington, DC.

Christian Haynes-Taylor (Photo: NCMCE)

15-year-old Christian Haynes-Taylor was reported missing on Oct. 7 from Virginia Beach, VA

Marlon Burne (Courtesy of NCMEC)

16-year-old Marlon Burne was reported missing on Oct. 5 from Chesapeake, VA. Marlon was last seen wearing a black “space jam” shirt, black hooded jacket, black shorts, and rainbow-colored crocs. He has a short haircut and a tattoo of the phrase “life is a gamble” on his arm.

Jamarria James (Courtesy of NCMEC)

17-year-old Jamarria James was reported missing on May 18 from Fort Pierce, Florida. She may be wearing a nose ring.

Kamyria Morrow (Courtesy of NCMEC)

17-year-old Kamyria Morrow was reported missing from May 18 from Virginia Beach, Virginia. She may be trying to travel to Philadelphia

Matthew Austin (Courtesy of NCMEC)

15-year-old Matthew Austin was reported missing on Oct. 5 from Abilene, TX.

Aniya Daward (Courtesy of NCMEC)

15-year-old Aniya Daward was reported missing on May 18 from Batavia, New York. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and had a nose ring.

Hassan Nelson (Courtesy of NCMEC)

14-year-old Hassan Nelson was reported missing on Oct. 1 from Virginia Beach, VA.

Zymarion Hinson (Courtesy of NCMEC)

13-year-old Zymarion Hinson was reported missing on Oct. 1 from Cocoa, FL. Zymarion may still be in the local area. He may use the date of birth June 7, 2008.

Andrea Cain (Courtesy of NCMEC)

16-year-old Andrea Cain was reported missing on Sept. 30, from Clarksburg, MD. She was last seen in Clarksburg, Montgomery County, Maryland on September 30, 2021. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, red and white checkered “Vans”, and carrying a pink purse.

Jayla Nickerson (Courtesy of NCMEC)

15-year-old Jayla Nickerson was reported missing on Sept 30 from Cleveland, OH. She may use the date of birth 1/19/2006.

Sean Lewis, Jr (Courtesy of NCMEC)

15-year-old Sean Lewis, Jr was reported missing on Sept. 29 from Newport News, VA.

Damari Hall (Courtesy of NCMEC)

16-year-old Damari Hall was reported missing on Sept. 29 from Hampton, VA. Damari has a tattoo of a rose on his right hand, tattoo that says “jubrea” on his left forearm, a scar on the right side of his neck, and a scar on the left side of his head. He requires medication and may be in need of medical attention.

Yasmine Shamblin (Courtesy of NCMEC)

15-year-old Yasmine Shamblin was reported missing on Sept. 28 from Tupelo, MS.

Ricki’a Jackson (Courtesy of NCMEC)

18-year-old Ricki’a Jackson was reported missing on May 15 from Carrollton, Texas. Jackson has a tattoo of a butterfly on her neck and other tattoos on both arms.

