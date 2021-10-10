Adele talks relationship with Rich Paul, love for Beyoncé, album collaborators in Vogue interview

The British singer shares about dating the sports agent and gives more info on her upcoming new release

Adele has reemerged from semi-seclusion as she begins the press run for her forthcoming album. The British singer/songwriter has disclosed much during an interview with Vogue magazine, as well as her first Instagram live session on Saturday, particularly when it comes to her new boyfriend, NBA agent Rich Paul.

Adele, 33, surprised fans when she was seen courtside at game five of the 2021 NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks. What was most surprising was her date, Paul, the founder of Klutch Sports and agent to Los Angeles superstar LeBron James. From there, speculation began on whether or not they were seeing each other.

In her interview with Vogue, Adele confirmed that she and Paul are indeed an item. The Grammy-winning said that “Rich just incredibly arrived,” and expounded on how comfortable he makes her feel. “I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled,” Adele said. “It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild.”

Adele and Rich Paul at Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns on July 17, 2021. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Academy Award winner also spoke about Beyoncé. Her album, 25, won the Album of the Year at the 2017 Grammys over Beyoncé’s Lemonade album. While Adele’s speech dedicating her win to Beyoncé and her album has become infamous, she revealed that she spoke to her in the dressing room following the ceremony.

“I just said to her, like, the way that the Grammys works, and the people who control it at the very, very top — they don’t know what a visual album is,” Adele said. “They don’t want to support the way that she’s moving things forward with her releases and the things that she’s talking about.”

On Saturday, Adele went live on Instagram for the first time, and fans asked if Beyoncé was on her upcoming album. Adele said that the “Black Parade” singer isn’t featured, but said that she loves Beyoncé and hopes to work with her in the future.

Adele (@Adele Instagram screenshot)

As far as who worked on the new release, Adele said that she enlisted Inflo as one of her producers. Inflo has produced critically acclaimed albums this year such as British rapper Little Simz’ Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, the self-titled release of alt-R&B outfit Sault, and Sault lead singer Cleo Sol’s Mother.

Adele also wrote at least two songs with Inflo for the album. “He’s brutally honest with me, like no one else would dare,” Adele told Vogue. “He’s sort of got this constant resting bitch face, really.”

In addition, Adele will be reuniting with producer/songwriter Max Martin, the hit-maker behind Backstreet Boys, NSYNC and Britney Spears. As of late, Martin’s been responsible for some of The Weeknd’s highest charting singles; “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Save Your Tears” and “Blinding Lights.”

Ludwig Göransson is also involved with the untitled project. Göransson, who won an Oscar for composing the Black Panther score, is best known for being Childish Gambino’s chief collaborator, including songs “This Is America,” “Redbone” and “Feels Like Summer.”

The first single for Adele’s new album, Easy On Me, will be released on Oct. 15. She teased the song in an Instagram post last week. A release date for the album has not been disclosed at this time. It’ll be her fourth and the follow-up to 2015’s 25, which has been certified 11 times platinum.

Watch a preview clip via her Instagram below.

