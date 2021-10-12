Tyga, former girlfriend reportedly involved in domestic violence incident

Rapper Tyga is reportedly cooperating with Los Angeles police after Camaryn Swanson posted pics of herself with a black eye.

Loading the player...

Rapper Tyga is reportedly cooperating with police after his former girlfriend accused him of domestic violence on Monday.

Camaryn Swanson, a social media influencer, recently shared photos of herself and her injuries in an Instagram Story. She appears to have a black eye and injuries to her wrist.

Tyga attends the Croc Boyz PFW closing party presented by Zack Bia at La Galerie Bourbon last week in Paris. (Photo: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images For Lacoste)

The 22-year-old woman also shared screenshots of text messages disputing the original report claiming she came to Tyga’s Los Angeles home uninvited. The messages appear to show that the rapper sent a car for her.

TMZ is reporting that Swanson arrived at the house at 3 a.m., and was yelling; Tyga and other family members in the home thought that she was under the influence. The rap star, whose full name is Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, let Swanson inside to talk, and she continued to yell.

Tyga puts his hands on a woman and the first people to victims shame and defend tyga are black women? A man who wouldn’t even let y’all in his section if y’all asked?…. pic.twitter.com/mvwlNuVRJc — Miss Bitch✨ (@theeprettyho) October 11, 2021

According to the gossip site, law enforcement sources said Swanson alleges that Tyga hit her during the argument, and she called her mother to pick her up from the rapper’s home. She then called the police to file a report.

Tyga and Swanson started dating earlier this year and have shared photos of each other on social media. The couple had reportedly broken up before this incident.

The rapper had a previous relationship with Kylie Jenner, and has an eight-year-old son with model Blac Chyna.

Last year, Tyga was sued by a landlord for $200,000 for failure to pay rent and damaging a home he lived in for about a year. However, his attorney told TMZ he left the home in pristine condition and always paid his rent on time.

He made his debut in 2011 with the hit single, “Rack City,” and has released three LPs, including 2015’s Fan of a Fan: The Album, a collaboration with singer Chris Brown.

He has also appeared in several films and television shows. This year, he was featured in the competition series, The Masked Singer, and was eliminated in the third episode.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!