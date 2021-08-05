Blac Chyna claims she was hacked after ‘transphobic’ tweet about Tyga

Chyna was slammed on social media earlier this week after tweeting out that Tyga "loves" trans women, which many of her vocal critics viewed as dangerous rhetoric

Just days later, Blac Chyna is walking back her controversial statements after transphobic tweets about her ex Tyga. Now the reality star is claiming she was “hacked.”

Blac Chyna found herself in some pretty hot water earlier this week, as theGrio previously reported. She wrote at the time, “Tyga loves Trans, me 2.” She then tweeted out, “Tell the truth,” doubling down on her earlier statement.

The tweets led to a significant backlash, with many on social media calling her out for the transphobic rhetoric in the tweet. Now, Chyna is claiming she was “hacked” and did not make those statements at all.

Blac Chyna attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET )

Blac Chyna’s rep shared a statement with The Shade Room regarding her controversial tweets. It read, “Unfortunately, Blac Chyna’s Twitter account was hacked yesterday as she would not purposely speak negatively about Tyga online. We apologize for what was said about him on her platform, and we are working tirelessly to get her account back under her control.”

Got my page back — Blac Chyna (@BLACCHYNA) August 3, 2021

Aligning with her claim that she was hacked, Chyna tweeted on Tuesday after the tweets about Tyga, “Got my page back.” Some fans were already assuming Chyna was hacked before her rep released an official statement.

A fan wrote, “Blac Chyna had to have been hacked because she really minds her business.”

Still, fans had plenty to say on social media after her tweets hit the internet, as theGrio reported.

Kellee Terrell tweeted to Chyna, “I don’t know if Tyga dates trans women, but this tweet is exactly the BS behavior that puts Black trans women in danger when you out there shaming Black men for being attracted to trans women. Y’all n—s love to punch down when everyone else is minding their damn business.”

Other users remembered that Tyga allegedly dated Kylie Jenner when she was just 15 and wondered why Chyna did not seem to care about that but had plenty to say about him dating trans women.

Blac Chyna attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

One user wrote, “Tyga dating a 15-year-old Kylie Jenner was okay but Trans women is where Blac Chyna draws the line??”

I don’t know if Tyga dates trans women, but this tweet is exactly the BS behavior that puts Black trans women in danger when you out there shaming Black men for being attracted to trans women.



Y’all niggas love to punch down when everyone else is minding their damn business. https://t.co/OBRthmWUcC pic.twitter.com/VIbTn7MUtJ — Roy Kent’s Boo Thang (@kelleent) August 2, 2021

Tyga dating a 15-year-old Kylie Jenner was okay but Trans women is where Blac Chyna draws the line?? https://t.co/OcnHZxjv12 — The coziest (@davincislippers) August 2, 2021

While Chyna has clarified her tweets through her reps, Tyga himself has yet to comment on the statements made by his ex. Throughout the years, the two have maintained a cordial relationship as they share a son, 8-year-old King Cairo.

Tyga attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show on Jan. 17, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand for Dior/Getty Images)

Back in 2015, as TheGrio previously reported, Tyga made headlines as details surfaced about the rapper sending nude pictures to Mia Isabella, a trans model.

While Tyga’s lawyer confirmed the pictures were in fact not sent to Isabella, she shared a statement calling out transphobic sentiments.

“It’s very sad that the idea of a man loving a trans person has to be considered a scandal when all people are equal.”

