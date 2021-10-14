R&B singer Emani 22 dead at 22, producer confirms

A cause of death has not yet been revealed

Loading the player...

R&B singer Emani 22, — born Emani Johnson — most known for songs like “Feelings” and “Inside,” featuring rapper Trippie Redd, has died at age 22.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed. In a statement to PEOPLE, record producer J Maine confirmed her sudden passing.

“Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in,” J Maine added. “I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was The Color Red. The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I’d ever see her again.”

J Maine considered Emani 22 to be “like a little sister,” adding, “she will be missed and never forgotten, and I’ll always think about the great times we had hanging out.”

Rapper Bhad Bhabie, a friend of Emani 22’s, shared a photo of the two on Instagram along with the caption, “I don’t even know what to say…This doesn’t even feel real. I used to spend almost everyday with you. You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things (hair,nails, style, etc) my big sister. I’m gonna miss you so much.”

Fans have flooded Emani’s last photo posted on Instagram with their condolences.

In a 2018 interview with Voyage LA, Emani discussed her love of music and connecting with her fans.

“I love making music and with my music, I write about things I go through and things I feel,” Emani told the outlet. “I want to show people that and I want them to feel from it as well. I want to inspire my listeners in ways they’ve never felt before. I want to show people how I see things – how I hear them. I put my passion in my writing and my music and it’s all important to me, from every beat down to every last hum.”

At the time of the interview, she was 19 and noted that “all my life, art, and self-expression has been everything to me.”

She added, “So, ever since I was younger, I was always finding ways every day to share my thoughts and visions or just anyway to make them tangible somehow. I love making music and with my music, I write about things I go through and things I feel.

I want to show people that and I want them to feel from it as well. I want to inspire my listeners in ways they’ve never felt before. I want to show people how I see things – how I hear them. I put my passion in my writing and my music and it’s all important to me, from every beat down to every last hum.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now! TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today! Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Acting Up”? Download our newest episodes now!