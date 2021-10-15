Exclusive: Randy Huggins calls relationship with 50 Cent ‘partnership,’ talks ‘BMF’ and more on ‘Acting Up’

The BMF creator is on the latest episode of theGrio's "Acting Up" podcast.

In the latest episode of Acting Up, BMF series creator Randy Huggins sat down with theGrio‘s Cortney Wills and opened up about the new Starz series, working with 50 Cent and more.

BMF has become one of the biggest new shows of the fall. Set in 1980’s Detroit, the drama chronicles the Black Mafia Family crime syndicate’s rise to infamy, following founders Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his younger brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. Big Meech is played by his real-life son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Jr. in his acting debut, along with Da’Vinchi as “Southwest T.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Executive Producer, Randy Huggins and 50 Cent speak onstage during the BMF world premiere screening and concert at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)

When Huggins was at work on the series Star, 50 Cent called him to do the series after gaining the rights to the BMF story. Huggins agreed and started his research process, first with phone calls to Big Meech in prison, which were only 10 minutes at a time. Huggins eventually started visiting Meech in prison, but unlike most interviews, Huggins had no way of traditionally documenting his conversations.

“When you go to prison you can’t take a pen or a pad,” Huggins explained. “So he’s talking to me for siz hours, I gotta run to my car and scribble down everything that I can remember.”

Huggins shared that it fills his heart to hear that the story is resonating with viewers, as it has been an “arduous” journey for him as a creator. From new leadership at Starz to filming during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was an uphill battle for BMF to be made. “All of us came together at the right time and I feel like anybody that’s on this show is meant to be here for a purpose.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Guests attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)

Huggins also opened up about working with 50 Cent and grappling with his social media presence, explaining that he has to separate the two. “I have to look at my relationship with him, you know what I mean? My relationship with him is a partnership…we both respect each other…when I need him, he comes and he’s like, ‘What you need?’ Here’s there for me right there, wherever.”

Huggins also discussed working with actress and director Tasha Smith, Lil Meech playing his own father and more. Listen to the full Acting Up episode below:

