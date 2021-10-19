Allyson Felix, Kenneth Ferguson renew wedding vows

The couple wed for the first time in 2018, the same year they became parents to daughter Camryn.

Loading the player...

Track and field sensation Allyson Felix has said “I do” once again. The 35-year-old Olympic track star celebrated her marriage to Kenneth Ferguson during an Oct. 17 vow renewal ceremony with their 2-year-old daughter Carmyn serving as flower girl for the special occasion.

ESPN journalist Ramona Shelburne shared footage from the ceremony on Instagram with the caption, “Two of my favorite people @allysonfelix and @supermanferg renewed their vows today and it was more beautiful than these photos can capture.”

Kori Carter, another track and field star, was also in attendance to support the happy couple. She shared a video to Instagram with the caption, “I mean if we hooping, WE HOOPING. Getting rebounds all day and night.”

For the ceremony, Felix wore a ball gown with sheer sleeves along with a traditional veil. For the reception, she changed into a fitted dress with a lace bodice. Ferguson donned a classic black tuxedo while Camryn wore a white dress with sheer sleeves for her flower girl attire.

Ferguson, also a sprinter, shared photos of his special day with his wife and daughter. The couple have known each other for almost 20 years. Ferguson spoke of their longtime connection in an Instagram tribute for Felix’s birthday last year.

“Its [sic] funny that lately you’ve been talking about your age and it seems that you and everyone else knows you turned a year older except me,” he wrote. “In my eyes, you are exactly the way that you were when I saw you for the first time 18 years ago in Palo Alto …. Beautiful and fine!. Happy Birthday Shug.”

Felix shared a throwback photo of herself and Ferguson from 2004 to celebrate his birthday last year. She captioned the photo, “From young love to tons of unforgettable moments over the years…I love growing with you!”

The couple wed in 2018, the same year they welcomed Camryn. Felix said making time for one another is what keeps their relationship intact.

“I think it’s just important to really try to schedule time for ourselves in,” she said. “For me, it’s been hard because a lot of that is asking for help sometimes but it’s just — we have a great support system and it’s amazing.” Over the years, the couple has kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, which may also play a role in keeping things together.

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 26: Allyson Felix kisses her husband Kenneth Ferguson while holding her daughter Camryn after day nine of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track

Felix also credits motherhood with helping her become a more vocal woman. “It’s changed every aspect of me but I felt like the biggest thing was it really helped me find my voice,” she told People Magazine last year. “It helped me to really see what was important and it’s given me a different motivation. The reason that I do everything now, I’m always thinking about her.”

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts, ‘Dear Culture’ or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!