Eboni K. Williams co-hosts ‘The View,’ says reality TV is ‘built on the backs of Black women’

Williams appeared on season 13 of Real Housewives of New York as the first Black housewife of the franchise.

Eboni K. Williams is taking a little time to enjoy The View. The personality and The Real Housewives of New York cast member officially co-hosted The View on Monday and Tuesday of this week, opening up about her experience on reality television as a Black woman.

Williams made history in 2021 when she became the first Black housewife to ever appear on The Real Housewives of New York in the series’ 13-year history. The season proved to be an interesting one for fans, with many feeling disappointed in the other castmates’ (particularly Ramona Singer‘s) behavior towards her, and the ultimate cancellation of any sort of reunion traditionally held at the end of each season. As The View is still rotating out a seat on their panel due to Meghan McCain‘s exit, Williams sat alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines this week and dived into current political hot topics, as well as her own experience on Bravo.

Williams opened up about being a Black woman on TV, after being quoted in The Washington Post article, What Does Reality TV Owe Black Women? “I think that reality TV owes everything to Black women. I think it’s built on the backs of Black women,” she said. “And I think that Black women actually have so much to gain from the medium, if used properly.”

“…there is nothing like the impact of reality television. I think we all thought it was gonna be a ‘hit and quit it’ thing, like, maybe 15 years ago. We’re on 13 seasons of ‘New York,’ 15 seasons, 16 seasons of ‘Orange County.’ It’s not going anywhere. So if you can’t beat ‘em, maybe it’s time to join ‘em.”

With reality TV icons like Nene Leakes, viewers have been able to see a different kind of Black womanhood, she said. “I do think that it has been an opportunity to show a different kind of Black womanhood,” Williams said. “I think Black women are some of the most misunderstood demographics in our nation. And to be able to represent the kinds of Black women that I know, the kinds of Black women I am in sorority with, the kinds of Black women I went to school with, it’s been an honor.”

Williams took to Instagram and also spoke to how much moderating on The View meant to hear, calling it “a dream come true.” “Since I was 12 years old, I’ve prayed and dreamed of sitting at this table,” she wrote. “⁣⁣To engage in these conversations…⁣with these Queens….⁣in the house that Barabra built…⁣is my honor. ⁣⁣Can’t wait for part 2 tomorrow #TheView25⁣⁣.”

