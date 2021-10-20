Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty partners with M.A.C. Cosmetics on new kit

The limited-edition Pattern x M.A.C. Holy Grail Kit will spotlight popular products from the actress' hair-care line and the make-up giant.

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross recently announced that her hair-care line, Pattern Beauty, is collaborating with cosmetics giant M.A.C. Cosmetics.

The two companies will unite to release a limited-edition kit that will spotlight popular products from both. The Pattern x M.A.C. Holy Grail Kit is available now for $35. It features a leave-in conditioner from Pattern and the makeup line’s signature red lipstick, Ruby Woo.

Pattern Beauty recently celebrated the second anniversary of its debut with a launch at Sephora.

Tracee Ellis Ross poses for pictures at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony at L.A. LIVE last month in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

“Ruby Woo was my first lipstick discovery in high school,” Ellis Ross told PEOPLE magazine. “I have been wearing it since I was 17 years old and allowed to wear red lipstick.”

“I have so many tubes of Ruby Woo,” the Black-ish star confessed. “To me, it is the perfect elegant pairing to anything.”

Introducing The Holy Grail Kit! It’s @traceeellisross’s two holy grails in one chic gift: the iconic Ruby Woo Lipstick by @MACcosmetics & our award-winning Leave-In Conditioner. A match made in holiday heaven! Available to shop on https://t.co/i17yquKpVd #PATTERNxMAC pic.twitter.com/tgJzNUKGR8 — PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross (@PatternBeauty) October 20, 2021

“I love the way red lips look. A red lip to me is beautiful when you have no foundation on — you don’t need anything else,” said Ellis Ross. “It just brightens up your face. So I keep a lipstick in my car. I keep it in my purse. I work out in a red lip!”

Ross added that the collaboration “means something must be working with Pattern. It means that dreams do come true.”

Pattern Beauty is Ross’ brainchild, a line that features hair-care products tailored for people with “curly, coily and tight textures,” she explains. Pattern’s leave-in conditioner, she says, “is actually a product that can extend to all different kinds of people that just want to maintain moisture in their hair and a soft hold.”

Ross maintains that she uses it in a variety of ways: “For me, I love to use it when my hair is wet. It’s what I use for my wash and go. But I also use it when I put my hair back to smooth it, and when I have braids. It’s really versatile.”

The Emmy-nominated actress is currently filming the last season of black-ish, the hit ABC sitcom. She is very excited about the Pattern/M.A.C. Cosmetics collaboration.

“I think it’s a really good holiday gift, I have to say,” contends Ellis Ross. “If someone handed me this Holy Grail kit, I would be like, ‘You know me. You love me. You are here for me.’ There’s so many people I think I could give it to who would be pleased as punch.”

