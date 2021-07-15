Tracee Ellis Ross, Robin Roberts and more named honorary members of AKA

The sorority took to social media Wednesday to announce new honorees, which also include Cynthia Erivo and Ruth E. Carter

In a recent announcement, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts and a list of other lively Black women were joining the esteemed Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., giving AKAs some new sorors of which to be proud.

Sisters in the world’s oldest Black sorority took to social media to announce eight deserving women who are being inducted as “honorary” members.

“Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts (left) and TV actress Tracee Ellis Ross (right) are among the Black women named honorary members of the esteemed Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. (Photos by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for A&E Networks and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In an official post on Instagram, AKA announced the line-up of its honorees this year, which includes — along with Ross and Roberts — Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winner Cynthia Erivo, prolific producer Debra Martin Chase, successful businesswoman Ursula M. Burns, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alice Walker, Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame member Lisa Leslie and Ruth E. Carter, the Academy Award-winning costumer for Black Panther.

The post currently has over 23,000 likes on the social media app, plus plenty of comments from fellow members of the sorority, including some famous ones.

The caption of the post reads, “We are thrilled to welcome eight phenomenal women into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority as honorary members: #UrsulaMBurns @therealruthecarter @debramchase @cynthiaerivo @lisaleslie @robinrobertsgma @traceeellisross#AliceWalker. They join an international sisterhood of more than 300,000 members across the globe who are committed to service to all mankind.”

Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner and two-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo performs during “A Capitol Fourth,” which aired July 4th on PBS. (Photo by Emma Mclntyre/Getty Images for Capital Concerts)

Fellow sorority sister Eboni K. Williams, who made her debut this year as the first Black cast member on The Real Housewives of New York, took time to comment, writing underneath the picture: “Powerful Queens! Welcome to our beloved sisterhood Sorors 💕💚✨💫.”

The post was filled with other comments of praise, with one user writing, “Yesssssssss!!!! Congratulations and welcome to the SISTERHOOD!!!! 🌸💚🌸.”

Roberts took to her own social media account on Wednesday morning to gush about how proud she is to join the sorority.

“Remember hearing the pride in momma’s voice when she talked about being a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Howard University,” she wrote. “I’m honored to join these amazing women…we have been inducted into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated as honorary members. #ProudMemberofAlphaKappaA.”

The esteemed Carter took to her own social media to celebrate her induction.

“Honorary member. Soror Ruth E. Carter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc.,” she posted on Instagram. “At this time in my life, a connection to sisterhood like this opens another gateway to giving, to helping others and strengthens my bond to all people of color. I did this for you. Thank you @akasorority1908#alegacyoffirsts Cograts to all my line sisters!”

