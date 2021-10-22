New Beyoncé song featured in latest trailer for Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’

"I was so happy when Beyoncé called," Smith says of her interest in participating after she saw the film about Venus and Serena Williams' dad.

Beyoncé’s new song, “Be Alive,” has been teased in a new trailer for the pending Will Smith-led film, King Richard.

Iconic athlete Serena Williams shared the official trailer on Twitter Thursday for the upcoming biopic King Richard, which is based on the life of her father, Richard Williams. It will highlight the drive, determination and sacrifice of the Williams patriarch, who worked diligently to help make his daughters — Serena and her older sister, Venus Williams — into the tennis phenoms they are now, women who have won numerous Grand Slams and Olympic medals.

Superstar singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter attends the European premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in July 2019 in London, England. (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

“I’m SO excited for you to watch the new trailer for #KingRichard starring Will Smith and featuring the song ‘Be Alive’ by @Beyonce. It’s in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax November 19,” Williams captioned the tweet.

She appeared in the introduction to the trailer alongside her sister and Smith.

The official King Richard trailer features the promised vocals from Beyoncé on the piano-driven ballad. “Can’t nobody knock it if they try,” she sings, later asking, “Do you know how much we have pride? / How hard we have to try?”

Beyoncé sanging like rent due pic.twitter.com/OuO14yV9C0 — RAPHIE (@TheBlackRaphie) October 21, 2021

It was revealed last month that the Grammy award winner would be featured on the soundtrack when it premiered at the Telluride Film Festival.

Smith recently told Entertainment Weekly Beyoncé was inspired to be a part of King Richard because of the powerhouse Williams’ sisters — after she screened the film.

“The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that’s unmatched in entertainment,” he said. “I was so happy when Beyoncé called.”

Fans on Twitter loved the brief snippet of what they heard of “Be Alive.” “Beyoncé sanging like rent due,” praised one.

Oscar buzz has been mounting around Smith and King Richard.

“Don’t remember ever choking up during a movie as much as I did during KING RICHARD,” Scott Feinberg, the awards columnist for The Hollywood Reporter, tweeted last month. “It’s the most amazing story, told so well. I ballboyed for Venus, got to know Mr. Williams, practiced at Macci’s academy—they nailed it all. Will Smith is gonna be hard to beat. The film too. Man!”

Don’t remember ever choking up during a movie as much as I did during KING RICHARD. It’s the most amazing story, told so well. I ballboyed for Venus, got to know Mr. Williams, practiced at Macci’s academy—they nailed it all. Will Smith is gonna be hard to beat. The film too. Man! pic.twitter.com/49bUMVT4kh — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) September 3, 2021

“Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods,” reads King Richard‘s promotional material, “Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. The profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.”

The Williams women and their sister, Isha Price, are the executive producers of King Richard. Smith stars alongside Aunjanue Ellis, Tony Goldwyn and Dylan McDermott. The roles of the tennis superstars will be portrayed by actresses Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton.

King Richard will premiere on Friday, Nov. 19 in theaters and will be available to stream on HBOMax.

