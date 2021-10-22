The Insecure cast threw a ‘hella’ major season 5 premiere party

The cast from the hit HBO series came together to celebrate the premiere of the series' fifth and final season.

The biggest party in Hollywood went down Thursday night when the Insecure cast ushered in season 5 with style at a season premiere celebration in Los Angeles. By the looks of the photos, the cast certainly turned up and showed out on the red carpet and at the after party!

(L-R) Yvonne Orji, Prentice Penny, Issa Rae, and Jay Ellis attend HBO’s final season premiere of “Insecure” at Kenneth Hahn Park on October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Insecure‘s fifth and final season kicks off this weekend. While many have questioned Issa Rae’s decision to end her hit show after only five seasons, in multiple interviews she has insisted she wanted to “go out on a high” when ending the series.

On Thursday evening, cast members Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis and more gathered on a fabulous “blue carpet” to kick off the new season. Check out the cast’s killer looks from the exciting premiere party below:

HBO's Final Season Premiere Of "Insecure" – Red Carpet Prentice Penny, Yvonne Orji, Issa Rae, and Jay Ellis attend HBO’s final season premiere of “Insecure” at Kenneth Hahn Park on Oct. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) HBO's Final Season Premiere Of "Insecure" – Red Carpet Issa Rae attends HBO’s final season premiere of “Insecure” at Kenneth Hahn Park on Oct. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) HBO's Final Season Premiere Of "Insecure" – Red Carpet Yvonne Orji attends HBO’s final season premiere of “Insecure” at Kenneth Hahn Park on Oct. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) HBO's Final Season Premiere Of "Insecure" – Red Carpet Jay Ellis attends HBO’s final season premiere of “Insecure” at Kenneth Hahn Park on Oct. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) HBO's Final Season Premiere Of "Insecure" – Arrivals Jean Elie attends HBO’s final season premiere of “Insecure” at Kenneth Hahn Park on Oct. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) HBO's Final Season Premiere Of "Insecure" – Arrivals Leonard Robinson attends HBO’s final season premiere of “Insecure” at Kenneth Hahn Park on Oct. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) HBO's Final Season Premiere Of "Insecure" – Arrivals Courtney Taylor attends HBO’s final season premiere of “Insecure” at Kenneth Hahn Park on Oct. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) HBO's Final Season Premiere Of "Insecure" – Red Carpet (L-R) Prentice Penny, HBO SVP of Programming Amy Hodge, HBO HBO's Final Season Premiere Of "Insecure" – After Party (L-R) Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Prentice Penny, and Issa Rae attend the after party for the premiere of HBO’s “Insecure” Season 5 on Oct. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) HBO's Final Season Premiere Of "Insecure" – After Party Dominique Perry (L) and Keke Palmer (R) attend the after party for the premiere of HBO’s “Insecure” Season 5 on Oct. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) HBO’s Final Season Premiere Of “Insecure” – Red Carpet Prentice Penny, Yvonne Orji, Issa Rae, and Jay Ellis attend HBO’s final season premiere of “Insecure” at Kenneth Hahn Park on Oct. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Rae opened up to Tamron Hall about the upcoming season. “I knew since season one I wanted to end this show…five seasons to tell a concise story without like dragging it out felt right to me, just on a creative level,” she told Hall, “My mom was always like, ‘Never overstay your welcome.’ I’m just appreciative that people are gonna miss it. And you know, I hope that’s still true when it ends.”

Insecure premieres this Sunday on HBO at 10 p.m. EST.

