5 burning questions we have ahead of ‘Insecure’s’ final season

Issa, Molly and the whole crew are back for the fifth and final season. Will you be tuning in?

Loading the player...

Insecure fans have waited long enough. The popular series kicks off this weekend, and after major cliffhangers last year, we have some serious questions for Issa Rae going into the show’s final season.

From friendship challenges, break-ups, job changes and more, no show in today’s TV landscape has captured young Black adulthood quite like Insecure. Though still just as popular as when it premiered, Issa Rae recently revealed she wanted to end things “on a high.” While much of season 5’s plot is kept under wraps, we have about five big (and spoiler heavy) questions ahead of the series’ last season:

Screengrab via Youtube: @HBO

Team Issa or Team Molly?

No season of Insecure was more divisive than in season 4, which saw fans taking sides on one of TV’s most beloved friendships: Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Issa (Issa Rae). After a series of disagreements and misunderstandings, their once-tight bond was put to the test, with the two wondering if they had truly outgrown each other or if their friendship was meant to last. Although the season finale ended with what seemed to be a reconciliation dinner between the two, time will tell how Issa and Molly’s story will ultimately end.

Is Lawrence a daddy now?

The biggest cliffhanger of the season was the revelation that after all but getting back together with Issa, Lawrence’s (Jay Ellis) ex, Condola (Christina Elmore) turns out to be pregnant. This sent social media into a tizzy, with fans of Lawrence and Issa’s relationship completely shocked with this plot twist, especially after an acclaimed bottle episode written by Natasha Rothwell that followed Issa and Lawrence on an intimate date night. How will Issa react to this news? What does Lawrence, who spent much of the series trying to “get his act together,” look like as a father?

True love for Issa?

While Insecure is firmly about Issa Dee, much of it followers her romantic relationships, from living with and dating Lawrence or flings with Nathan (Kendrick Sampson). Still trying to figure all of this out, Issa states in the season 5 trailer, “I just want to fast forward to the part of my life when everything’s okay,” with flashes of almost all of Issa’s flings from the entire series appearing in the clip.

Which star directors will be back?

Insecure has also boasted an impressive roster of talent that comes to play with them from time to time, including some major directors. Insecure‘s third season saw Regina King step into the director’s chair for the finale, “Ghost-Like.” In season 4, Scandal‘s Kerry Washington directed the penultimate episode, “Lowkey Trying.” While an entire list of directors has yet to be announced, Washington took to Instagram and revealed her return for season five in a hilarious Instagram reel earlier this year.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: (L-R) Prentice Penny, Yvonne Orji, Issa Rae and Jay Ellis of “Insecure” speak during the HBO segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 15, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

What tunes will we be bumping?

Outside of addicting storylines and characters, Insecure is known for always having a killer soundtrack. From season 2’s use of SZA’s hit songs from CTRL right as they dropped to kicking off the series with Kendrick Lamar‘s “Alright,” Rae, Insecure‘s composer Raphael Saadiq and music supervisor Kier Lehman made Insecure‘s legacy not only a television-based one, but a musical one as well.

Insecure returns to HBO this Sunday, Oct. 24.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Acting Up”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!