Megan Thee Stallion preps for college graduation with TSU photoshoot

"My college experience has been a roller coaster," the rapper previously stated.

Megan Thee Stallion took to social media on Monday to gush about graduating from Texas Southern University this year.

The Grammy-winning rapper hit up Instagram to share her graduation photos along with the caption: “2021 finna graduate collegeeee 😛 taking my graduation pics today 😭,” Megan wrote. “I can’t wait for y’all to see.”

Megan Thee Stallion attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

One photo shows her decorated cap with Megan’s catchphrase “Real hot girl s—”

Rapper Dreezy commented under the series of photos, “Proud of yu wifey.”

Taraji P. Henson added, “So proud of you baby girl.”

The rapper plans to use her college degree in Health Care Administration to open and manage assisted-living facilities all over Houston, theGrio previously reported.

“I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, ‘What can I do?'” she previously told PEOPLE. “I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.”

Megan is slated to walk in the fall.

“My college experience has been a roller coaster! I started at PV went to some community colleges in between and I’m ending at TSU,” she tweeted in July. “Don’t get discouraged! You can chase your dreams and your education at the same time.”

My college experience has been a roller coaster! I started at PV went to some community colleges in between and I’m ending at TSU. Don’t get discouraged! You can chase your dreams and your education at the same time 👏🏽 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) July 12, 2021

She opened up to PEOPLE last year about taking online courses part-time and making her late mom proud.

Megan’s mother Holly Thomas died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer. Her father passed away when she was a teenager.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she said of her mother. “She saw me going to school before she passed.”

The rapper’s grandmother died shortly after her mother’s passing.

“I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed,” Megan told PEOPLE. “My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

In June, Megan kicked off “hot girl summer” by gifting a full scholarship to a student looking to pursue their education at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University, theGrio previously reported. According to a press release, the musician and entrepreneur announced plans to provide a full-tuition, four-year scholarship to one lucky student.

She also revealed that she would be participating in Long Island University’s “Industry Expert Speaker Series,” and rolling up her sleeves to speak directly to enrolled students at the Roc Nation School about what she’s personally learned from being in the industry.

“Getting an education is incredibly important to me,” Megan said in a statement. “I still have academic goals that I want to achieve, so if I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory. It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game-changer in whichever fields they choose.”

This article contains additional reporting from theGRIO’s Blue Telusma.

