Megan Thee Stallion gifts full scholarship to Roc Nation School of Music

This year Megan Thee Stallion is kicking off “hot girl summer” by gifting a full scholarship to a student looking to pursue their education at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University.

According to a press release, Wednesday, Grammy Award-winning musician and entrepreneur announced plans to provide a full-tuition, four-year scholarship to one lucky student.

She also revealed that she would be participating in Long Island University’s “Industry Expert Speaker Series,” and rolling up her sleeves to speak directly to enrolled students at the Roc Nation School about what she’s personally learned from being in the industry.

“Getting an education is incredibly important to me,” Megan said in a statement. “I still have academic goals that I want to achieve, so if I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory. It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game-changer in whichever fields they choose.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: Megan Thee Stallion speaks onstage during Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 at Los Angeles Convention Center on August 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Beautycon)

To her point, when she’s not in the studio or on the red carpet, the rapper is studying Health Care Administration at Texas Southern University with plans to use her college degree to open and manage assisted-living facilities all over Houston.

Interested students can apply for the scholarship here.

SCHOLARSHIP GIVEAWAY ALERT🚨 I’m helping my hotties pursue their dreams! Education has always been important to me so I’ll be funding a full-ride scholarship for the Roc Nation School of Music,Sports & Entertainment at LIU. All four years – PAID! Apply at https://t.co/fNLcCzPl9G pic.twitter.com/518V4vdg71 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 9, 2021

Education with a twist

Long Island University and Roc Nation announced the partnership and formation of their school back in August 2020, with the inaugural semester set to kick off in Fall 2021. The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment aims to prepare students for a wide range of careers in performance, entrepreneurship, all aspects of music, and sports business management.

Megan’s scholarship giveaway announcement comes in the wake of Long Island University’s confirming that super-producer 9th Wonder would also be joining the faculty of the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment as a visiting professor and artist in residence. During his time there, he will be teaching courses in hip-hop history and giving insider information on what it really takes to make an album.

9th Wonder joins other industry vets like award-winning musician Sam Newsome and renowned vocalist Colin Levin on the growing roster of artists who have signed up to serve as instructors.

The School offers undergraduate degrees in music technology, entrepreneurship and production; sports communication and marketing; sports management; and vocal performance. Students will be afforded the opportunity to not only engage with university professors but also work alongside visiting guest artists and lecturers while participating in immersive internships. This will ensure they graduate with both hands-on experience and a network of professional contacts under their belt.

Prospective students looking to enroll in the program – starting in the Fall 2021 semester – can apply for Megan’s scholarship opportunity at apply.liu.edu/rn.

