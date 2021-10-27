Kel Mitchell pens new faith-based book: ‘Blessed Mode’

The pastor's forthcoming book offers a 90-day challenge to help readers build their faith in God.

Since the 1990s, Kel Mitchell has increased the laughter of audiences as an actor, producer and comedian. Today, as a pastor, he plans to increase people’s faith with his forthcoming book, Blessed Mode.

The two-time Emmy-nominee best known for his hit Nickelodeon comedy shows All That and Kenan and Kel, crafted the new book — with the subtitle “90 Days To Level Up Your Faith” — as a challenge for readers to increase their trust in God and place more focus on their blessings, according to a press release. Mitchell, a youth pastor at Spirit Food Christian Center just outside of Los Angeles, offers 90 different devotionals for readers, including:

• Find freedom in God’s life-changing presence.

• Experience God’s power through prayer.

• Recognize God’s many gifts in your life.

• Share the blessings you’ve received with others.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 09: Kel Mitchell, wife Asia Lee, and daughter Wisdom attend Nickelodeon’s screening of “All That” and “Good Burger” at the Chop Shop on June 09, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon )

Mitchell, 43, attributes the power of faith to bringing him back from the brink of self-destruction. As a youth, he rode high thanks to All That, the feature film spin-off Good Burger with frequent Nickelodeon castmate and current Saturday Night Live actor Kenan Thompson, and guest rap features with groups like Immature.

However, after his shows were cancelled and the phone calls from Hollywood slowed down, the Chicago native suffered through drug and alcohol addiction, as well as a crumbling marriage to first wife Tyisha Hampton, he revealed to BlackDoctor.org.

“I have been through so many ups and downs in my life,” Mitchell wrote in a blog post. “Suicidal, divorce, drug and alcohol usage, deep in sin, dealing with the lost of love ones to gang violence, debt, hurt, pain, vanity, lust, heartbreak, feeling LOST looking for answers. I have seen, felt and been in all types of sin and have been done wrong by others. I know how you feel.”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Kel Mitchell attends Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Through faith, Mitchell was able to turn things around. He got remarried in 2012 and became an ordained pastor in 2019. That same year, he was the runner-up on season 28 of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Today, things couldn’t be better for him.

“I don’t let things frustrate or worry me anymore,” he said. “I don’t do that because I have peace in my heart. I have God.”

In addition to his youth pastor duties, Mitchell is now executive producer of Nickelodeon’s reboot of All That. With its original 171-episode run from 1994 to 2005, the sketch comedy show became Nickelodeon’s longest running live-action series. Mitchell also hosts the TV series Tails of Valor, which tells real life stories of people changed by service animals.

Blessed Mode hits bookshelves Dec. 14.

