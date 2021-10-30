The Fugees postpone reunion tour until 2022

The Fugees said they want "to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible."

Loading the player...

The Fugees have postponed their much-anticipated reunion tour until 2022.

The legendary Hip Hop group took to Instagram on Friday to share the news with fans. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel were originally set to begin their reunion trek on Nov. 2 in Chicago to honor the 25th anniversary of the acclaimed release of their album, The Score — a blockbuster which sold 12 million in the states and earned the group two Grammys for Best Rap Album, and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for covering Roberta Flack’s ‘70s classic “Killing Me Softly.”

The 12-city international tour would also take the trio to Los Angeles, London, and with final shows in Nigeria and Ghana. However, those plans have been delayed until next year.

The Fugees members (from left) Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel pose backstage at the 2005 BET Awards at the Kodak Theatre in June 2005. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

“Dates for our upcoming Fugees 25th Anniversary Tour are moving to early 2022 to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible,” the group said in a statement. “With so much excitement around the reunion tour, we are also happy to announce that we will be adding more cities and dates! Full details coming soon along with some SPECIAL announcements!”

The reunited Fugees announced the tour in September after taking the stage together for the first time in 15 years at New York’s Pier17. It was in recognition of their breakthrough 1996 sophomore album, The Score. 3,000 guests watched the music legends perform as one once again, theGrio previously reported.

It was a reunion that didn’t disappoint.

“the fugees came out with a ten piece band. full horn section, backup singers. beautiful chaos. clef tried to get lauryn to do a freestyle but she told the story of how they met instead. we got all the hits from the score and ‘how many mics’ and ‘zealots.’ still in disbelief tbh,” Craig Jenkins, a music critic at Vulture, live-tweeted.

the fugees came out with a ten piece band. full horn section, backup singers. beautiful chaos. clef tried to get lauryn to do a freestyle but she told the story of how they met instead. we got all the hits from the score and "how many mics" and "zealots." still in disbelief tbh. — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) September 23, 2021

According to multiple Grammy winner Hill, it was all preordained.

“There was destiny in us coming together, there was destiny in the touring, and there was destiny in the people we inspired,” Hill said at the event, per Rolling Stone.

Hill also gave a more formal statement that was provided to Variety.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world,” Hill said.

“As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music; we would be a movement,” Wyclef Jean added. “We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

The concert was in support of Global Citizen Live with the goal of “calling on world leaders to defend the planet and defeat poverty,” which aired on Sept. 25.

Despite the Fugees tour not taking place just yet, Hill has treated fans with new music. She is featured on Jay-Z‘s star-studded The Harder They Fall soundtrack. It was unveiled on Friday and Hill collaborates on “Black Woman” alongside Fatoumata Diawara.

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts, ‘Dear Culture’ or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!