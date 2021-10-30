Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lauryn Hill, more featured in Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Come’ soundtrack

All songs of the soundtrack were produced by Jeymes Samuel, who directed and co-wrote the Black western; The album was released by Roc Nation

Photo: Roc Nation

As viewers await The Harder They Fall to hit Netflix on Wednesday, they are now able to enjoy the music from the film.

The soundtrack of the film has been released by Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation on all streaming platforms.

The Harder They Fall: Motion Picture Soundtrack features an eclectic assortment of artists that accompany the Black Western starring Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Lakeith Stanfield and Regina King.

This image released by Netflix shows Jonathan Majors, left, and Idris Elba in a scene from “The Harder They Fall.” (David Lee via AP)

Among the artists featured in the music companion are Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lauryn Hill, Seal and CeeLo Green.

There are several dancehall and reggae-inspired tracks throughout the soundtrack, such as the title track that features Koffee singing over reggae rhythms with machine-gun snare march beats. The legendary Barrington Levy makes an appearance with “Better Than Gold.” “Black Woman” with Fatoumata Diawara has a strong message of empowerment that’s further enhanced by Hill, whose rap verse scoffs at those who tried to ruin her career and her refusal to sell out.

The soundtrack is also peppered with dynamic, symphonic grandness. Kid Cudi and Jay-Z’s “Guns Go Bang,” their first collaboration since Jay’s 2009 Blueprint 3 album, is a brooding blend of descriptive blues with murderous swagger. Alice Smith‘s “Wednesday’s Child” is a piano and swing heavy lament of longing and gloom.

Every song on the soundtrack was produced by Jeymes Samuel, the film’s director and co-writer. Samuel was able to capture numerous different sounds and genres throughout the 14 track collection, all while maintaining a cohesive sense of sonic drama. Samuel, who’s also known professionally as The Bullitts, previously contributed to the soundtrack for The Great Gatsby, on which he also collaborated with Jay-Z.

“I’m honored to have collaborated with such a diverse and talented array of artists to bring this film’s soundtrack to life,” Samuel said in a press release. “My vision was to create a versatile body of work that blends genres and eras in an innovative way. I hope that, through our collaborative work, fans will be able to really immerse themselves in the stories we’re trying to tell.”

This is Samuel’s latest project incorporating Black cowboys. He previously wrote and directed They Die At Dawn, starring Erykah Badu, Michael K. Williams and Rosario Dawson. Like The Harder They Come, he also contributed original music.

The Harder They Fall premiered in select theaters on Oct. 22 and will hit streaming on November 3. Also appearing in the film are Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr. and Deon Cole.