Kanye West performs with Marilyn Manson, Roddy Ricch at Sunday Service

West, now simply called Ye, brought out collaborator Manson at event streamed from Los Angeles.

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West, now simply called Ye, brought out collaborator Marilyn Manson at a Sunday Service event streamed from Los Angeles that also featured appearances by Justin Bieber and Roddy Ricch.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, came out on Halloween wearing a face covering and, according to MetroUK, was seen touching faces with West as they bowed with their eyes closed.

Manson is facing allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse from multiple women, including model Ashley Morgan Smithline, who is the fourth to sue the rock star for sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, human trafficking and unlawful imprisonment, among other allegations.

“We strongly deny Ms. Smithline’s claims,” a rep for Warner said in a statement to Rolling Stone earlier this year. “There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn’t know where to begin to answer them. This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, lasted less than a week in 2010. Manson hasn’t seen Ms. Smithline since then.”

Manson appears on West’s new album, Donda, in the song, “Jail, Pt. 2,” which also features an appearance by DaBaby, who joined West to perform the song in the weeks following a scandal for making homophobic comments at a Rolling Loud Festival in July.

The Sunday Service event was streamed on Triller, the event streaming service that is also home to Verzuz.

The dress code for the event was all white, which was confusing to some, one fan tweeting “marilyn manson has gone from being a satanist to being in a sunday service in 2 months.”

“Marilyn Manson shouldn’t be at the Sunday Service event, mf should be in jail,” opined another.

“Man this Ye, Bieber and MARILYN MANSON cult/Sunday Service is super weird,” a third noted. “Too creepy even for Halloween.”

Sunday Service is a choir and event that West founded in 2019, when he and the group performed on Easter Sunday at Coachella. They also released an album, Jesus is Born, on Christmas Day that featured gospel songs and gospel renditions of West’s releases.

