TikTok star accused of provoking 100mph police chase for ‘fun’

Damaury Mikula "advised he wanted to do something fun for three seconds," authorities said of his arrest, "and it cost him."

A popular social media star is accused of provoking a high-speed chase in Pasco County, Florida, after barreling through a red light and prompting a police officer to follow him.

According to a local report from WFLA, Damaury Mikula — who has more than 4 million followers on TikTok alone — was arrested Friday after doing a “burnout” through an intersection in his gray Dodge Challenger.

Social media influencer Damaury Mikula was arrested in Florida after barreling through a red light, prompting a police officer to follow him. (Photo: Pasco Sheriff’s Office)

According to police, Mikula told them he saw the police following him but thought the incident would be over if he got away. Instead, Florida Highway Patrol arrested him at his home in his driveway.

They say Mikula told them he makes nearly half a million dollars a year “blogging his life.”

Damaury Mikula, an 18YO TikTok "star", decided to provoke police into a 100MPH chase in his Challenger because he thought he could do "whatever he wants". He posted "I just want to thank God for blessing me at such a young age" to TikTok. Obviously he was not blessed with brains. — I_was_there_for_715 (@IWasThereFor715) October 31, 2021

TikTok star Damaury Mikula provoked a 100 mph police chase for 'fun' was caught on camera and arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol

FULL VIDEO https://t.co/MYunhqjLk2 via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/JCt31z4l45 — World Police Videos (@worldpolicevids) October 31, 2021

“Mr. Mikula advised his state of mind was that he is young, makes a lot of money, and has a fast car, and he can do whatever he wants,” Trooper W. Kelly said. “Mr. Mikula advised he wanted to do something fun for three seconds, and it cost him.”

The 18-year-old was charged with fleeing/eluding police with disregard of safety to persons or property, reckless driving and racing on a highway, according to a report from Fox News. He posted bail and was released on Saturday morning.

Another TikTok star, Ali Nassar Abulaban, was arrested on two counts of murder last week after he reportedly shot and killed his wife and her friend. Abulaban has nearly a million followers on TikTok, where he posted videos of himself doing stand-up comedy and voice impressions.

His screen name, JinnKid, had amassed hundreds of thousands of followers, and his most recent video, just days ago, was of him doing an impersonation of Tony Montana from the movie Scarface. Many of his clips have been taken down from the site since his arrest.

Abulaban had previously been charged with domestic violence against his wife, Ana, who was in the process of leaving the marriage.

The TikTok star allegedly confessed to his mother that he had committed the murder. Abulaban is currently being held at the San Diego County Jail with no bail.

