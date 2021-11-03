Boosie claims he’s ‘making a difference’ with homophobic comments

Rapper says his anti-gay rants primarily aimed at fellow rhymer Lil Nas X are getting noticed by people "who ain’t got a platform.”

Rapper Boosie Badazz is claiming his homophobic rants primarily aimed at gay fellow rhymer Lil Nas X are “making a difference.”

He took to Instagram Tuesday, saying, “I was out making groceries; eight different people came up to me and told me, ‘Man, you the voice I ain’t got, bruh.’ Eight different people told me, ‘Man, don’t let nobody silence you, bruh. You all we got, bruh.’ Eight different people just told me that in three hours. Like, man, sh*t crazy, man.”

“About four women and four dudes, dawg, said the exact same thing,” he added. “I’m making a difference.”

He captioned the video, in all caps: “I speak for people who ain’t got a platform.”

Last week on Twitter, Lil Nas X jokingly told fans he will be putting out a new song with Boosie, who replied with a fiery homophobic tweet. “STOP TROLLING ME F—– LOL!!,” it read, in part. “IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR NOBODY WANTS U HERE.”

The tweet was taken down by Twitter for violation of its hate speech policies.

In true Nas X fashion, he responded to Boosie’s rant with another humorous tweet, “I am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life. I can’t believe Disney Channel has yet to play Halloween Town this entire October,” he wrote.

Recently, the 22-year-old rapper took to Instagram and said, “Last time I was on Live, I said some s— that had me going through an entire week of s—,” according to HotNewHipHop. “I said a certain thing about a certain person, so I’m just gonna leave that s— alone ’cause it’s boring honestly. It gets boring.”

Lil Nas X’s father, Robert Stafford, jumped into the fray to defend his son. In an Instagram post targeting Boosie, he wrote, “How the h— you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids. Man, sit your old man looking a– down.”

The ongoing beef between the two emcees has lasted much of the year. Boosie defended the homophobic comments made by DaBaby at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. At the same time, he called Lil Nas X “the most disrespectful motherf—er in the world,” along with using multiple homophobic slurs, per Billboard.

Since then, the pair have been sparring verbally, with Lil Nas X purposely baiting the 38-year-old Louisiana rapper. Earlier this summer, Nas X made his stance on the matter clear, writing on Twitter: “some of y’all not even mad that i’m gay, some of y’all mad that i’m gay and still succeeding.”

