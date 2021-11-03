H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Chris Brown among the nominees for 2021 Soul Awards

Singers Maxwell and Ashanti have been selected as honorees for the awards ceremony, which takes place at the Apollo Theater this month.

Loading the player...

Nominations for the 2021 Soul Train Awards have arrived. H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Chris Brown and WizKid are some of the artists who are up for multiple trophies, and longtime hitmakers Maxwell and Ashanti are touted as special honorees for the ceremony as well.

H.E.R. leads the pack with eight nominations, including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Song of the Year for “Damage,” and Album of the Year for her full length debut, Back of My Mind.

H.E.R. attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards “Let’s Go Crazy” The GRAMMY Salute To Prince on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer and songwriter is even her own competition, as she’s nominated twice in two categories; The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award for both “Damage” and “Come Through” and Best Collaboration with her respective duets with Sullivan on “Girl Like Me,” and Brown with “Come Through.”

Sullivan and Brown are right behind H.E.R. with six nominations each. Both singers will go head-to-head in The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award, Best Collaboration, and Video of the Year. Sullivan is also up for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Song of the Year for “Pick Up Your Feelings,” and Album of the Year for Heaux Tales. Meanwhile, Brown is also nominated for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist and Best Dance Performance.

Jazmine Sullivan attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)

Others up for awards this year are WizKid, who has five nods, Silk Sonic, Anthony Hamilton, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Usher, SZA, and Chloe X Halle.

The Soul Train Awards will honor Maxwell for their “Legend” Award. The three-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter was a driving force in Black music since he burst onto the scene in 1996 with his debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite. With five studio albums, hits like “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder),” “Matrimony (Maybe You),” “Fortunate,” “This Woman’s Work,” “Pretty Wings” and “Lake By the Ocean,” have been important contributions for both traditional and alternative soul music alike.

The Brooklyn-born artist joins past Legend recipients Teddy Riley, Toni Braxton, and Erykah Badu, according to Rated R&B.

“It’s an honor to be presented with the Legend award by a community that’s been growing with me throughout my career,” Maxwell said in a press release. “I’m so grateful to be sharing this moment with everyone and returning to the Apollo for an evening of excellence.”

The ‘Lady of Soul’ honor goes to Ashanti this year. The multi-platinum selling artist stood head and shoulders above most female singers in the 2000s, not only accumulating hits like “Foolish,” “Happy,” “Rock with You (Awww Baby),” and “Rain On Me,” but also lending her voice to some of the most memorable rap hooks, like Fat Joe‘s “What’s Luv,” Fabolous‘ “Into You” and several smash cuts for former labelmate Ja Rule, like “Always On Time” and “Mesmerize.”

Recent winners of the ‘Lady of Soul’ award are Brandy, Monica, Yolanda Adams, Faith Evans, Jill Scott, and SWV, as reported by BET.

“I’m honored to be recognized as this year’s ‘Lady of Soul’ honoree,” said Ashanti in a release. “This is a full-circle moment for me because I received the ‘Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year’ Award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002. As we commemorate 50 years of Soul Train, I’m proud to be a part of this legacy and to return to the Apollo to celebrate.”

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold are returning as the hosts of the Soul Train Awards for the fourth consecutive time, as previously reported by theGrio. The award show will take place at The Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, on Nov. 20. BET will air the ceremony on Nov. 28.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Tisha Campbell (L) and Tichina Arnold co-host the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET)

The complete list of nominees for the 2021 Soul Train Awards:

BEST NEW ARTIST

BLXST

CAPELLA GREY

MORRAY

TEMS

TONE STITH

YUNG BLEU

CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

ANTHONY HAMILTON

ASHANTI

CHARLIE WILSON

THE ISLEY BROTHERS

JAM & LEWIS

T-PAIN

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

ALICIA KEYS

DOJA CAT

H.E.R.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

JHENÉ AIKO

SZA

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

BLXST

CHRIS BROWN

GIVEON

LUCKY DAYE

TANK

USHER

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

BRIAN COURTNEY WILSON

JAMES FORTUNE

KELLY PRICE

KIRK FRANKLIN

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC

TASHA COBBS LEONARD

SONG OF THE YEAR

BLXST FEAT. TY DOLLA $IGN & TYGA – CHOSEN

BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

H.E.R. – DAMAGE

JAZMINE SULLIVAN – PICK UP YOUR FEELINGS

WIZ KID FEAT. TEMS – ESSENCE

YUNG BLEU FEAT. DRAKE – YOU’RE MINES STILL

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

BLXST – NO LOVE LOST

DOJA CAT – PLANET HER

GIVEON – WHEN IT’S ALL SAID AND DONE… TAKE TIME

H.E.R. – BACK OF MY MIND

JAZMINE SULLIVAN – HEAUX TALES

WIZKID – MADE IN LAGOS

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

CAN’T LET IT SHOW – WRITTEN BY: KATE BUSH, DURRELL BABBS (TANK)

COME THROUGH – WRITTEN BY: CARL MCCORMICK, CHRIS BROWN, H.E.R., KELVIN WOOTEN, MICHAEL L. WILLIAMS II, TIARA THOMAS (H.E.R. FEAT. CHRIS BROWN)

DAMAGE – WRITTEN BY: ANTHONY CLEMONS JR., CARL MCCORMICK, H.E.R., JAMES HARRIS, JEFF GITELMAN, TERRY LEWIS, TIARA THOMAS (H.E.R.)

ESSENCE – WRITTEN BY: AYODEJI IBRAHIM BALOGUN, ONIKO EDDIE UZEZI, ONIKO EVAWERO, RICHARD ISONG, TEMILADE OPENIYI (WIZKID FEAT. TEMS)

LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN – WRITTEN BY: BRUNO MARS, BRANDON ANDERSON, DERNST EMILE II, CHRISTOPHER BRODY BROWN (BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC)

PICK UP YOUR FEELINGS – WRITTEN BY: BLUE JUNE, CHI, AUDRA MAE BUTTS, JAZMINE SULLIVAN, KYLE COLEMAN, MICHAEL HOLMES (JAZMINE SULLIVAN)

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

CHLOE X HALLE – UNGODLY HOUR

CHRIS BROWN, YOUNG THUG – CITY GIRLS

LIZZO FEAT. CARDI B – RUMORS

NORMANI FEAT. CARDI B- WILD SIDE

USHER – BAD HABITS

BEST COLLABORATION

CHRIS BROWN, YOUNG THUG FEAT. FUTURE, LIL DURK, LATTO – GO CRAZY (REMIX)

DOJA CAT FEAT. SZA – KISS ME MORE

H.E.R. FEAT. CHRIS BROWN – COME THROUGH

JAZMINE SULLIVAN FEAT. H.E.R. – GIRL LIKE ME

WIZKID FEAT. TEMS – ESSENCE

YUNG BLEU FEAT. DRAKE – YOU’RE MINES STILL

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

CHRIS BROWN, YOUNG THUG FEAT. FUTURE, LIL DURK, LATTO – GO CRAZY (REMIX)

H.E.R. – DAMAGE

JAZMINE SULLIVAN – PICK UP YOUR FEELINGS

NORMANI FEAT. CARDI B – WILD SIDE

WIZKID FEAT. TEMS – ESSENCE