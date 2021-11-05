Amara La Negra announces she’s pregnant with twins

The singer plans to raise her children as a single mother

Love and Hip Hop: Miami star Amara La Negra has shared the exciting news that she is expecting twins, and the announcement comes weeks after she revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July.

The 31-year-old singer and reality star took to Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 4, to share her People En Español digital cover along with her big announcement.

“I’m Pregnant! I’m gonna be a Mom,” she captioned the post. “I’m Pregnant with Twins all Natural”

Amara La Negra attends The Diaspora Dialogues’ 3rd Annual International Women Of Power Luncheon at Arbat Banquet Hall on March 07, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

La Negra tells the magazine that she will be raising her kids as a single mother.

“I will be a single mother. I know my babies will depend on me. Father is not the one who makes the child but the one who raises it. In time, if God grants me the blessing of finding the right man, one who supports me, who accepts me with my children, then Amen, he will be well received. But I feel blessed, and I am so happy that I sometimes forget that [I’ll be a single mom]. I am more focused on my babies.”

She added, “Even when I was in a good place with the father, I lost [a baby]. It wasn’t the time. Perhaps he wasn’t the right person either. But may God’s will be done.”

La Negra took to Instagram last month to update her fans about her pregnancy status after announcing she was expecting her first child on an episode of LHHMiami, theGrio previously reported. In her post, La Negra said she wanted to be “open” and “honest” about having suffered a miscarriage because her life is “an open book,” she wrote, noting that many women and families “can relate to my pain.”

“Back on July I Found out I was pregnant. I didn’t even know or suspected being pregnant because I took all the Measures to prevent it,” she wrote, adding, “however 2 weeks after missing my period I started bleeding, having really bad cramps!”

La Negra said she suffered blot clots and figured it was fibroids “in my ovaries acting up.”

Sadly, as it turned out, “I was having a miscarriage,” she wrote.

“I cried for days cause I really did want to have that baby! I’m not getting any younger and Iv always been afraid of waiting too long til it’s too late,” La Negra added.

“I had so many dreams and hope that just Bled out of me. My motherly and nurturing instincts kicked it but it was too late. I’m just as human as the rest of you,” she continued.

Amara La Negra attends iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina on November 3, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

When La Negra first told her mother about her pregnancy, she was not too thrilled about it, as fans witnessed on Love and Hip Hop: Miami. At the time, La Negra was on the outs with boyfriend Allan Mueses, who appears in the latest season of the hit VH1 series.

Originally from the Dominican Republic, Mueses is reportedly a realtor and CEO of his investing service company, SolucionesAllan, according to Reality Titbit. He has two daughters that he often shares photos of on his Instagram page.

La Negra appeared to make it quite clear in her latest interview that Mueses will not play an active role in the lives of her children.

