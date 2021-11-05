Apple to stream Magic Johnson docuseries, promises an ‘unprecedented look’

The upcoming series will "explore the remarkable accomplishments and global impact of Johnson's life"

Apple TV+ has announced a four-part docuseries exploring the career and life of NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

The upcoming series comes at a special time in the legacy of Johnson as Nov. 7 marks the 30th anniversary of Johnson going public with his HIV status. Per the official press release, the Apple TV series will “explore the remarkable accomplishments and global impact of Johnson’s life, both on and off the court.”

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises speaks onstage during ONWARD19: The Future Of Search – Day 2 at Marriott Marquis Times Square on October 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Yext)

“From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to becoming a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, he changed the conversation around HIV and transcended into a community activist and successful entrepreneur.”

The series does not have a release date just yet, but it already boasts an impressive creative team. On deck as cinematographer is Black Panther‘s Rachel Morrison, with Dirk Westervelt (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as an editor.

The series will feature interviews with Johnson and “never-before-seen” footage. Through this footage and conversations with business personalities and those in his inner circle, the series promises to be an “unprecedented look” at the public figure.

NBA Hall of Fame player and Los Angeles Dodgers part owner Magic Johnson attends Game Two of the 2020 MLB World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field on October 21, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Sports docuseries seems to be a popular trend in the industry as of late since the massive success of ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance. The Johnson doc joins a slate of other documentary projects planned for ESPN, including Beastie Boys Story, Boys State, and The Velvet Underground.

Johnson recently sat down with Gayle King of CBS Mornings, giving a candid conversation about his family and how his HIV diagnosis impacted his marriage to his wife, Cookie. He told King, “It was hard because I loved her so much and I hated to hurt her…I’ve played against some of the best basketball players in the world, right? I’ve been in championships. I’ve been in nine [NBA] Finals, so I know pressure. But there was no greater pressure than driving home to tell her.”

He also opened up about currently being undetectable, stopping the stigma surrounding HIV, and more.

Check out the full interview with King and Johnson for CBS Mornings below.

