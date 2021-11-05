New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams vows to take first three paychecks in cryptocurrency

Adams is pushing to make New York City the epicenter of cryptocurrency.

New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams took a bold public stance in favor of cryptocurrency by promising to take his first three paychecks in Bitcoin.

Adams was voted in this week as the second Black mayor in the city’s history after the late David Dinkins. He tweeted his intentions Thursday in a clear bid to generate excitement and interest in cryptocurrency in the city.

In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become mayor. NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Just wait! — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 4, 2021

Adams wrote, “NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries!” The claim is the next salvo in a seemingly friendly spar with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who said on Tuesday that he would accept “100% of his salary in bitcoin.”

Suarez has publicly espoused the benefits of focusing on cryptocurrency, having dubbed Miami the “crypto capital of the world.” In September, Miami City Commission voted to access $5 million in city-specific “Miami Coin”.

Adams’ public support for bitcoin is an apparent about-face for New York, which considered banning bitcoin mining for three years to determine its detrimental effects on the environment. “Mining,” or creating bitcoin, consumes enough electricity to have a measurable impact on the environment.

Suarez has courted bitcoin miners to South Florida to take advantage of the abundance of nuclear power in the area.

Bitcoin is perhaps the most popular of the now-countless number of cryptocurrencies. As of press time, one bitcoin costs nearly $62,000. Conventional banks remain skeptical of cryptocurrency, but massive valuations have forced them to pay attention.

Several Black celebrities have embraced cryptocurrency. Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with Cash App to give away $1 million in Bitcoin to her fans before the holiday season in 2020.

Thee Hot Girl coach is OFFICIALLY on team @Cashapp ! To celebrate I’m giving $1 MILLION in Bitcoin to as many hotties as I can! Will be giving out this million units until its gone, so drop your $cashapp below w #BITCOINMEG to get a piece pic.twitter.com/Do1Mb5VWKY — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 17, 2020

Akon has advocated for cryptocurrency, claiming he will use his own currency, Akoin, to build a futuristic African city.

Just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future pic.twitter.com/dsoYpmjnpf — AKON (@Akon) January 13, 2020

Lil’ Yachty also launched his own “YachtyCoin” in late 2020. The token was released on the Swiss platform Fyooz.

Fyooz is proud to bring new ideas & possibilities to the cultural scene and entertainment industry. We are very happy to be setting the stage for mainstream adoption. Thank you @korihale @Forbes https://t.co/iPYR0nnuC0 — Fyooz #FYZ #FYZNFT #CARS (@fyoozapp) December 1, 2020

Bitcoin could hit a $100,000 valuation by the end of the year.

The remarks by Adams come after his decisive and historic victory on Tuesday who will take the oath of office in January. He campaigned on his experience as a former cop and his ability to bridge differences in a city that has been battered by the pandemic.

“My story is your story… I am you,” Adams told his supporters at the Brooklyn Marriott hotel after the race had been called for him. “And I tell you something: In four years, this city’s never going to be the same. Never going to be the same.”

, “Once we move forward, we will never go back,” Adams said.

