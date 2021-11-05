Regina King to produce and direct ‘A Man in Full’ Netflix series

The creator will work alongside the acclaimed David E. Kelley

Regina King‘s next project is on the way. The actress, director, and producer is teaming up with television creator David E. Kelley for an adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s novel, A Man in Full for Netflix.

King signed a first-look deal with Netflix, with her set to produce multiple films and shows for the streamer two years ago, theGrio previously reported. Her upcoming effort, A Man in Full, will be produced under this deal, as well as her production company, Royal Ties.

Per The Wrap, the official longline for the series reads: When Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.

Regina King attends the Premiere of Netflix’s “Colin In Black And White” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

With a straight-to-series order, King is set to direct the first three episodes of the series, while Kelley will serve as showrunner and a writer. The series will contain six hour-long episodes. “All I can say is when David E. Kelley calls, you just say yes. I know this partnership will produce something special,” King shared in a statement along with the announcement.

Kelley, known for hit shows like Big Little Lies, Ally McBeal, and more, also shared a statement, stating, “A passion project for me, no doubt. The opportunity to tackle Tom Wolfe’s brilliant and prescient novel, to have Regina helming — I could not be more excited.”

Nne Ebong, Netflix vice president, overall deals, also shared excitement regarding the project and collaboration between Kelley and King. “The powerhouse combination of Regina King and David E. Kelley taking on the biting, still-timely social commentary of Tom Wolfe is simply undeniable,” Ebong stated.

Regina King attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

King recently received critical acclaim for her work directing One Night in Miami, the film adaptation of Kemp Powers‘ play of the same name. King sat down with theGrio’s Cortney Wills earlier this year and broke down the film’s message, which highlights Black celebrity and the various ways one can use their platform to fight for social justice.

She explained at the time, “Getting to know Kemp [Powers], I was left with the understanding that there are several different modalities, ways of going about affecting change that are all going to be necessary, working together to actually see that transformation. It’s going to be situational. Sometimes you’ve got to burn it all down and start from the beginning. And sometimes it’s an economic approach.”

The film is available to watch now on Prime Video.

