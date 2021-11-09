Christopher Williams ‘resting comfortably’ amid health battle

The 'I'm Dreamin' singer, who starred in 'New Jack City' is not in a coma as has been rumored on social media



R&B stalwart Christopher Williams, who had a hit single with “I’m Dreamin'” in the 90s and starred in the classic movie New Jack City is resting comfortably, according to his representative Andre Browne.



“Contrary to reports on social media, Christopher Williams is NOT in a coma and is in stable condition and resting comfortably. Christopher sends his most heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all of his fans for their prayers and well wishes.”

Fellow 90s hitmaker Al B. Sure, alerted the world to Williams’ health challenge in an Instagram post on Monday.

Celebs including Bill Bellamy, Cynthia Bailey, Big Daddy Kane and Monifah posted in support of the singer and actress Porscha Coleman asked for prayers for her “dear friend.”

Williams, a nephew of legendary jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald who grew up in New York and New Jersey, dominated the ’90s with his potent baritone vocals and good looks, scoring with the songs “I’m Dreamin'” and “Every Little Thing You Do.”

While recording his 1992 Changes album for Uptown, Williams also famously starred alongside Wesley Snipes, Allen Payne, Mario Van Peebles and Ice T in the seminal 1991 movie New Jack City, in which Snipes played ruthless Harlem drug lord Nino Brown.

“I’m Dreamin'” was on the movie soundtrack, playing in the ending credits and earning Williams his first and only #1 Billboard hit.

Singer/actor Christopher Williams (Provided)

Williams remained a fan favorite although he last released an album, Real Men Do, independently in 2001. He’s a constant on R&B tours and has performed in stage plays all around the country throughout the years. Though he recently announced his retirement on social media, he didn’t specify whether it was from singing or acting or from the entertainment industry overall.

He also appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2013 in an episode that created some controversy when it seemed as though he and Kandi Burruss got into a physical altercation. They did not, which Burruss confirmed in an interview that year.

Last March, Williams was featured on TV One’s Unsung, where he told his story of contending with music industry politics and discussed his relationships with Halle Berry and Stacey Dash, with whom he shares a grown son, Austin. He also described destroying an office at Uptown when he was frustrated with the label’s support, or lack thereof, of his album.

