American Black Film Festival highlights LGBTQ+ storytelling

The esteemed film festival is back, and this year boasts an entire slate of Pride content in its lineup.

Loading the player...

The American Black Film Festival is currently underway, and this year’s festival has an impressive slate of LGBTQ+ projects in its lineup.

The American Black Film Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a hybrid virtual/in-person festival, as theGrio previously mentioned. From major feature films like King Richard to exciting new web series, the festival, as always, showcases “emerging artists and content made by and about people of African descent.”

The Pride lineup this year, focusing solely on LGBTQ+ content, includes stirring romantic dramas and an inside look at ballroom culture. Check out the full lineup of ABFF Pride projects and their site descriptions below.

Everyday Black Matter

“Back from remixing the DON’T TOUCH MY HAIR RVA archives, this film spins a fresh story about Black joy as practice, motivating audiences to lean into dreams of Black cultural production rooted in pleasure, self-love and nuanced identities that defy containment.”

Homegoing

“A mortician’s son balances the expectations of working at his father’s funeral home and a night out with friends. When grief intrudes on his closest relationships, he must face the full circle of life, forcing him to see the world as it truly is.”

Into the Light: A Trip Through Baltimore Ballroom

Into the Light: A Trip Through Baltimore Ballroom (Credit: Photo Credit via ABFF.com)



“The not so Cinderella story of LGBTQ Baltimore Ballroom dancers as they prepare to compete at the ground breaking and inaugural, Peabody Ball, while facing real life obstacles and dangers.”

Love Therapy



Love Therapy (Photo Credit via ABFF.com)

“A young, Black, gay millennial is at the intersection of a major crossroads in life and only by reaching his breaking point does he find the many facets of therapy love can provide.”

parTy boi, black diamonds in ice castles

“‘parTy boi, black diamonds in ice castles’ is a raw and compassionate journey through the epidemic of crystal meth addiction in LGBTQ communities of color.”

Peace

Peace (Photo Credit via ABFF.com)



“PEACE is a love story short film that dives into the complexities of a down-low queer relationship and really questions what it means to be at peace.”

Pink & Blue

“After a surprise first-time pregnancy, a Trans couple of color wrestles with how the new baby will affect their relationship and how to raise their child in a binary world.”

The Black Cop

The Black Cop (Credit: Photo Credit via ABFF.com)



“Docu-drama exploring one former police officer’s experience of being both victim and perpetrator of racism in the police force.”

Check out all of the info about ABFF, the Pride lineup, and more at the official site.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast“Acting Up”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!