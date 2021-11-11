Nick Cannon ‘pleads the fifth’ about his children’s mothers to Andy Cohen

The actor wouldn't tell the Bravo producer and host if there's a favorite among the four women he has children with

If any of Nick Cannon‘s children’s mothers are his favorite, he’ll never tell which one it is.

During Wednesday’s episode of his daytime show, Cannon played a round of “Plead the Fifth” with Bravo star Andy Cohen. As reported by PEOPLE, the game kicks off with Cannon asking Cohen: “In an Andy Cohen nightmare, who would be the worst three guests on Watch What Happens Live?” but Cohen avoids the question, choosing instead to plead the fifth.

Cohen then asks Cannon, “Who is your favorite baby mama?”

Nick Cannon attends Nick Cannon, Meruelo Media, Skyview Announce Radio Syndication on December 04, 2019 in Burbank, California.

Cannon ponders whether to answer the question while the audience chants, “Plead the fifth!”

“I got this. I ain’t scared of you, Andy. My favorite baby mama is the next one,” he replies, much to Cohen’s surprise.

“I don’t think that was a good answer,” Cohen says.

Cannon, 40, welcomed four children in a seven-month span — a daughter, Powerful Queen, twin boys Zillion and Zion, and a son, Zen S — from December 2020 to June 2021. Cannon has seven children by four different women, including twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah Carey and Golden Sagon with ex Britney Bell.

When the actor appeared on the Drink Champs podcast in October, he told co-hosts N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN that he’s sticking to celibacy for a while.

“I’m trying to chill out though. I’m chilling out. I’m kinda stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on,” he said. “I have enough children, enough frolicking. I’m good right now. … I’m trying. I didn’t say I’m perfect.”

Nick Cannon, Moroccan Scott Cannon, Mariah Carey and Monroe Cannon at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards on March 11, 2017.

This is not the first time Cannon has publicly mentioned celibacy, as theGrio has previously reported. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cannon revealed that his therapist advised that he “be celibate” for a while.

As far as expanding his family in the future, Cannon said on Watch What Happens Live, “I’m not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate. I come from a big family, I have several siblings, [and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked. Ask and you shall receive.”

Most recently, Cannon jokingly responded to a post from rapper Saweetie after she tweeted, “I want some babies.” But during an episode of The Nick Cannon Show, he clarified what he really meant.

“I guess I was all over The Shade Room this weekend,” he said on his eponymous daytime show. “Again, I think I’m very much misunderstood. Saweetie tweeted she wanted some babies and I just replied with some emojis.”

He continued, “But of course I caught heat for the tweet. They was coming for me like crazy. One tweet said, ‘The celibacy clock is tickin.’ Somebody else tweeted, ‘Here comes Fertile Myrtle [laughs].’

But my favorite one, “‘Saweetie, girl run! Have you seen what he names his kids?’ Hey, I think my kids’ names are amazing … Shouts out to Saweetie. It was all in fun. No disrespect. If she’s ready to have kids, get to it queen. We rockin’ with ya.”

This article contains additional reporting from Jared Alexander.

