Vanessa Bryant files wine trademarks through Kobe Bryant estate

Bryant, widow of the NBA icon and executor of his estate, filed four new trademark applications under the name Mamba Vino.

Loading the player...

The estate of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant has filed four new trademark applications under the name “Mamba Vino.”

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the Los Angeles Lakers icon and executor of his estate, filed the trademark documents on Friday, Nov. 5, according to TMZ.

Vanessa Bryant (above), the widow of Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant and executor of his estate, filed four new trademark applications under the name Mamba Vino on Nov. 5. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben broke the story in an early-morning tweet Wednesday, writing, “Kobe Bryant LLC (a company owned by Vanessa Bryant) has filed 4 new trademarks:

1. MAMBA VINO 2024

2. MAMBA VINO 24

3. MAMBA VINO 8

4. MAMBA VINO

The filings, made on November 5th, indicate that MAMBA VINO-branded wine might be on store shelves soon.”

The numbers pay tribute to Bryant’s jersey numbers, 8 and 24, which have been retired by the Lakers.

Kobe Bryant LLC (a company owned by Vanessa Bryant) has filed 4 new trademarks:



1. MAMBA VINO 2024

2. MAMBA VINO 24

3. MAMBA VINO 8

4. MAMBA VINO



The filings, made on November 5th, indicate that MAMBA VINO-branded wine might be on store shelves soon.#KobeBryant#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/1EFQ84yohz — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) November 10, 2021

Last month, Vanessa Bryant filed trademark documents for KB24.

Trademark applications require the disclosure of how the mark will be used, and Bryant applied for KB24 to create “digital collectible items, websites, training camps, broadcasting platforms, podcasts, TV shows, movies, documentaries and music … as well as sports cards, food/drink containers, and t-shirts,” according to TMZ Sports.

Mamba and Mambacita is the sportswear company she created in honor of her husband and their daughter, Gianna, who, with him and seven others, were killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020. They partnered with Dannijo to create a unisex collection, with 100% of its proceeds benefitting the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

As previously reported, Vanessa Bryant sought earlier this year to register a number of trademarks associated with her husband and daughter’s legacies, including “Mambacita,” “Lady Mambas,” “Lil Mambas” and “Mamba Sports Academy.”

Vanessa Bryant is currently embroiled with a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. In a recent ruling, a judge rejected the county’s request that she undergo a mental health exam.

The county alleges that the stress and trauma experienced by Vanessa and her living daughters were caused by the accident, not the leaked photos taken at the deadly helicopter crash site.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!