Silk Sonic releases long-awaited album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

The duo drops their first full-length project eight months after their debut single, 'Leave the Door Open'

After months of waiting, Silk Sonic has finally released their first project, An Evening With Silk Sonic, now available to purchase and listen to on streaming services.

When pop superstar Bruno Mars and four-time Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Anderson .Paak came together earlier this year as the duo Silk Sonic, no one could have predicted their monumental success from just one song.

The lead single, “Leave the Door Open” became a number one hit on music charts, including on the coveted Billboard Hot 100. Immediately, fans began clamoring for an official Silk Sonic album.

While they released “Skate” during the summer and most recently, “Smokin Out the Window,” the duo’s album was pushed back multiple times. Now, fans can relax as the album is out and already high on streaming charts.

Like the singles that came before it, An Evening With Silk Sonic is filled with catchy ’70s-inspired R&B songs. The album also boasts major talent including Bootsy Collins, Thundercat, drummer Homer Steinweiss of The Dap-Kings, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, and more.

In the official album description via Apple Music, Mars shared his feelings about making the record, insisting that they simply wanted to stay true to themselves.

“We just wanted it to feel special,” Mars said. “Instead of trying to get too cute with the concept, it’s like, what’s more special than Anderson .Paak behind a drum set singing a song and me having his back when it’s my turn, you know? And the band moving in the same direction? It was just like a musician’s dream.”

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of music group Silk Sonic perform at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As for their latest single, Mars explained, “Smokin Out the Window” was an idea we started four or five years ago on tour. It didn’t sound nothing like how it does now, but we just had the idea.

On [.Paak’s] birthday, I called him over. He was hysterical that night. After every take he was like, ‘I’m the king of R&B! I’m the best! Tell me I’m not the hottest in the game!’ We were going back and forth with the lines and who can make who laugh, and we end up finishing that song and he was like, ‘I’m out, what we doing tomorrow?’”

An Evening With Silk Sonic is out now, on-demand via major streaming services.

