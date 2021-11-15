Adele helps pull off couple’s epic engagement during live special

The show lights for Adele's concert were dimmed, a woman's blindfold was removed onstage, and she saw her boyfriend bending on one knee.

English songbird Adele performed at Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory late last month in a live concert titled “One Night Only,” an event that aired Sunday and had the singer still trending on Twitter a day later as fans praised her voice, the set and the sound production.

Videos from the night’s audience members — which included Oprah Winfrey, Lizzo, Drake and Tyler Perry — have since gone viral.

British singing superstar Adele helped a fan propose to his girlfriend at a concert at Griffith Observatory, which aired Sunday night. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

But there was at least one especially memorable moment, when the 15-time Grammy Award-winner pulled someone to the stage, who was then joined by his girlfriend for a surprise marriage proposal.

Apparent Adele fans Quentin and Ashley, who have been together for seven years, according to The Insider, joined the singer onstage, where she shushed the crowd: “I need every person to be really quiet, all right? If you make a noise, I’m going to kill you.”

The lights were dimmed, and Ashley, who was blindfolded and wearing noise-canceling headphones, had no idea where she was. The young woman’s blindfold was removed, and in front of her was Quentin, kneeling on one knee.

“I want to say thank you,” he told her. “Thank you for being patient with me. I am extremely proud of you, and every day, you blow my mind. There’s absolutely nothing that you can not do.”

“I just know that you are going to be an amazing mother to our kids one day,” he said as he choked back tears. “And I love you.”

During Quentin’s proposal speech, Ashley jokingly shared, “Thank God, you didn’t let me eat. I would have thrown up.”

After she accepted the marriage proposal, Adele emerged from the shadows and sang her hit song, “Make You Feel My Love,” in dedication to the couple, who were seated in the front row.

Adele’s new album, 30, is scheduled to be released on Friday. The singer sat down for an in-depth interview with Winfrey that aired during Sunday night’s special.

The evening’s proposal has been called slightly ironic as Adele’s latest LP is largely about her divorce from previous husband Simon Konecki. The couple has a son, Angelo, to whom the project is dedicated. She told Winfrey ending her marriage was disappointing.

“I’ve been obsessed with a nuclear family my whole life because I never came from one,” she explained, per CNN. “From a very young age, I promised myself that when I had kids that we’d stay together and we would be that united family, and I tried for a really, really long time. I was so disappointed for my son. I was so disappointed for myself.”

The singer is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul.

“He’s just hilarious,” she told Winfrey of Paul. “Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does. And just the easiness of it.”

