Faith Evans shares video of beach day with Stevie J amid divorce reports

R&B songstress Faith Evans shared a series of video clips of her and husband Stevie J frolicking on the beach amid reports that the couple had filed for divorce.

“Get us free, bruh!” the caption read on Sunday’s Instagram series capturing the couple doing cartwheels in the sand. She tagged her husband in the caption.

Singer Faith Evans (left) and her husband, producer Steven “Stevie J” Jordan, attend the Finding Ashley Stewart finale event at Kings Theatre in Sept. 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Ashley Stewart)

A second Evans post was of a meme that read, “Did you know there are 3 places you can stay for free? ‘In your lane,’ ‘Out of my business’ and ‘over there.'”

Their beach-trip display comes just a week after TMZ reported that Steven “Stevie J” Jordan had filed divorce documents at Los Angeles County Superior Court.

As previously reported, Evans and Jordan were married in July 2018 in their Las Vegas hotel room, a surprise ceremony that shocked their family, friends and fans.

The couple had known each other for more than 20 years, as Jordan was one of the popular in-house producers and writers for Bad Boy Records in the mid-1990s. He produced several songs for Evans, including a remix for her hit 1995 single, “Soon As I Get Home.”

There is no update on the status of their divorce documents.

In a 2016 interview with The Breakfast Club, Jordan had confirmed his relationship with Evans, saying, “I’ve known her for almost 25 years.”

“It wasn’t like that [at first],” he added. “We were all family, and then, as years progressed, we began to hang out more, talk more. I shouldn’t have crossed that line, because once you cross that line, emotions really overwhelm me and her. Once you start dating your best friend, it’s different.”

The couple doesn’t have any children together, but Jordan has six children, and Evans has four, including a son, Christopher Wallace, Jr., with her late husband, rap icon Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace.

