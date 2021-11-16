Texas man wanted for allegedly killing pregnant girlfriend who texted sister during abduction

Kwanmaine Travion Boyd, who is still on the loose after the Oct. 6 death of Cavanna Smith, reportedly shot her in the face on the street.

An expectant mother from Texas is dead, and police believe her still-at-large boyfriend is the killer.



According to People magazine, Houston authorities are working to locate 25-year-old Kwanmaine Travion Boyd, who is accused of shooting Cavanna Smith, also 25, early on the morning of Oct. 6. He is wanted for one count of capital murder.

Authorities in Houston are looking for 25-year-old Kwanmaine Travion Boyd, who is accused of shooting Cavanna Smith, also 25, early on the morning of Oct. 6. (Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Per a description, Boyd stands 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

KPRC-TV reports that Boyd allegedly abducted Smith on Oct. 6, and Smith was able to text her sister while being held captive.

Smith had reportedly told Boyd she was pregnant just three days prior to her murder. A greeting card police later located at Boyd’s home contained a message that read: “Kwan, I know this isn’t what we expected but WE ARE expecting!” per The Daily Beast. An ultrasound image dated Oct. 5 was next to it.

Pregnant woman sent frantic texts to friend just before murder in Houston.



In early morning texts to her sister on Oct. 6, Smith reportedly let her know that she’d been kidnapped and was stuck in the back of Boyd’s truck. Her last text was at 6:44 a.m.

Just one minute later, Smith’s sister called her phone, which went straight to voicemail.

Smith, who was 4.5 weeks pregnant at the time, had texted her sister her location details. “I’m at this location getting my money if anything happens to me,” she allegedly wrote. It included details for a location that investigators later identified as either Boyd’s home or a spot nearby. Smith’s car was later found parked outside of Boyd’s residence.

In a separate text, Smith allegedly relayed to a friend that she had been kidnapped. The friend replied: “Why are you playing? Stop playing with me.” Smith wrote back that she wasn’t joking and she was “in the back of Kwan truck.”

According to the warrant for Boyd’s arrest, Smith tried to flag down a passing driver for help. The driver told investigators that he drove away after noticing the man with Smith, now known to be Boyd, had a gun.

Reports indicate that there were at least three who claim they witnessed Smith tumble to the ground after being shot in the face by Boyd, who then allegedly fled the scene in a white truck.

Smith was found dead in the street about three miles from her home. The warrant says detectives found a receipt for a 9mm firearm and ammunition in a nightstand in Smith’s bedroom. The bullets matched those found at the scene of the crime.

Persons with information that could lead to Boyd’s arrest are encourged to contact the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or CrimeStoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

