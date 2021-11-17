Drake, Kanye West appear to squash beef with meet-up

Yeezy posted pics of the meeting on Instagram along with a dove emoji.

It appears the longstanding beef between Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Drake is officially over — at least for now.

The Donda rapper and fashion mogul posted a Tuesday night picture of himself on Instagram as he stood with Drake and music producer J. Prince outside the Canadian lyricist’s home in Toronto.

Ye included a dove emoji in the photo caption, signaling he and Drake have made peace – with Prince’s help – after a years-long feud.

It was also J. Prince who stood next to Yeezy a week ago as the billionaire rapper recorded a video of himself expressing a desire to end his feud with Drake.

Prince hinted on Instagram Tuesday that a concert collaboration between the two former rivals may be in the works next month. It would benefit Prince’s friend, Larry Hoover, the Gangsta Disciples co-founder currently in prison.

“What a beautiful night I had last night in Canada,” Prince wrote Tuesday in the IG caption of his own photo with Drake and Ye. “Let’s make history December 9 Free Larry Hoover Concert.”

Ye and Drake’s bitter public battle peaked in 2018 when Ye was accused of sharing secrets about Drake’s life with labelmate Pusha T.

I met with @kanyewest night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel. It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting. pic.twitter.com/GM9FIN80Uj — J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 8, 2021

Pusha T later used some of those alleged secrets in his infamous 2018 Drizzy diss track, “The Story of Adidon”, on which he spilled the beans about Drake having a son that he hadn’t publicly acknowledged yet and the “Adidas press run” reveal Drake reportedly had planned for his first-born.

It was J. Prince’s son, Jas Prince, who introduced Drake to Lil’ Wayne before the “In My Feelings” rapper eventually signed with Cash Money Records and became a megastar, according to Fader. J. Prince was quick to step in and squash the budding beef between Drizzy and Pusha in 2018, not long after Pusha’s diss track hit the internet.

But that didn’t stop Drake from throwing subliminal disses at Ye during a feature on Travis Scott’s smash hit “Sicko Mode”.

Drizzy posted a video of himself with his arm around Ye as the two of them looked into a camera while partying at Drake’s house.

“You have reached your destination,” he wrote in the video caption on IG. The rapper, who goes by Champagne Papi on IG, also posted a video of comedian Dave Chappelle addressing a crowd at Drake’s 50,000 sq. ft. mega-mansion, which contains an NBA-regulation size own indoor basketball court, according to Architectural Digest.

“You have to admit to yourself that this sh– is impressive,” Chappelle told audience goers in the video Drake shared with his 96.2 million followers on IG. “I cannot believe I’m at a n—a’s house, a n—a from this city that did not grow up this way.”

