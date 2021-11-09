Kanye West says he wants to squash Drake beef with help from J. Prince

Ye invited the Toronto rapper to perform at a benefit concert for Larry Hoover in Los Angeles.

Loading the player...

Kanye West is ready to squash his beef with Drake and he’s hoping the rapper will accept his invitation to perform on stage with him for a benefit concert in Los Angeles.

Music executive J. Prince shared a video of West reading a message on a cellphone about his feud with Drake. In the clip, West invites Drake to come together for a “Free Larry Hoover” event Dec. 7, TMZ reports.

Hoover is the co-founder of Chicago’s Gangster Disciples street gang and is currently serving a life sentence for a 1973 murder.

“I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake,” West said in the video. “Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest. I’m asking Drake on Dec. 7 to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.”

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people – everywhere – how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together,” he added.

#KanyeWest issues a statement addressed to #Drake, asking that they squash their beef and work together in efforts to free Larry Hoover. #Ye makes this statement while standing next to #JPrince.



Let us know your thoughts below 😳 pic.twitter.com/QdyhTYciiS — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) November 9, 2021

Last week, West addressed his fallout with Drake during a record-setting Drink Champs interview.

“Drake don’t do a diss like, an outright diss song where it’s a headshot. He’s gonna set it up like war,” West said. “He gonna do stuff like, live five blocks down the street from you. He gonna like, go, and, you know, DM every single girl in your family, every single girl around your family, all your n***as’ girls.”

Over the summer, Drake fans allegedly vandalized West’s childhood home in Chicago after the rapper shared Drake’s Toronto address on social media.

Drake previously made clear that he had “no desire to mend anything” concerning his beef with Kanye West and rapper Pusha-T, theGRIO reported.

During a wide-spanning Rap Radar interview in 2019, Drake blamed West for starting his beef with Pusha-T, when West apparently revealed to Push that Drake had a child that he was keeping a secret from fans.

Drake said the “situation just went where it went and there is no turning back,” adding “I sleep well at night knowing I didn’t get out-barred… It was just, you know, he told the world that the biggest artist at the time has a kid that he hasn’t told you about. I knew kind of, for me, it was over at that point. It wasn’t even about battle rap.”

As far as West’s role in it, Drake said… “It’s all rooted in that situation, yes. I think that he definitely recruited a guy with a similar dislike for me no matter what he says in interviews. I know that… There’s something there that bothers him deeply and yeah, I can’t fix it for him. It just is what it is. I could never ever ever ever turn my back on the things that I’ve said about him in a positive light, and I still feel all those same things.”

Despite it all, Drake said he respects West’s musical talent.

“He’s still my, obviously with the exception of Lil Wayne… and if I look at Hov as the guy who truly shaped the majority of my thinking, skill set, all those things, Kanye West would be my favorite artist all around. And that’s just facts. I have no problem saying that,” Drake said.

This article contains additional reporting from theGRIO’s Dawn Onley.

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts, ‘Dear Culture’ or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!