Leaders, activists react to Rittenhouse not guilty verdict

Hollywood, the media, political leaders, and influencers are reacting to the not guilty verdicts in the Kyle Rittenhouse case.

Many on social media are expressing a lack of surprise due to Rittenhouse having a complexion for protection.

LeVar Burton tweeted, “Tell me again there are not two kinds [of] justice in America.”

Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial presented by his defense during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 17, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Sean Krajacic – Pool/Getty Images)

D.L. Hughley added, “#KyleRittenhouse will be a cop in 3 years! #TeamDl”

Bubba Wallace commented, “Ha, let the boy be black and it would’ve been life…hell he would’ve had his life taken before the bullsh*t trial.. sad”

“Watch this kid become not only a hero to segments of the right but watch him become emboldened, appear on Rogan, puff himself up, get in bar fights, murder again,” tweeted Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman.

NEW: Parents of Anthony Huber, who was shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse, react to verdict: "Today’s verdict means there is no accountability for the person who murdered our son." https://t.co/f9VVP4qLSf pic.twitter.com/K0b0McDW5N — ABC News (@ABC) November 19, 2021

One Twitter user noted the international reaction to the verdict, tweeting “If you need any additional evidence that this is a transnational violent far-right movement: In about 20 minutes, I was able to find people celebrating the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict in 6 different countries (esp. Canada). So don’t assume the effects won’t cross borders.”

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings last year, theGrio previously reported.

Rittenhouse, 18, cried and hugged one of his attorneys upon hearing the verdict.

He had been charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and reckless endangering after killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle during a tumultuous night of protests over police violence against Black people in the summer of 2020. The former police youth cadet is white, as were those he shot.

The jury, which appeared to be overwhelmingly white, deliberated for close to 3 1/2 days.

Rittenhouse could have gotten life in prison if found guilty on the most serious charge, first-degree intentional homicide, or what some other states call first-degree murder.

“It was clear from the beginning that Kyle Rittenhouse acted in lawful self-defense,” tweeted CPAC’s Mercedes Schlapp. “Against the wishes of the media, Democrats in Congress, and liberal blue checks on Twitter who defamed him, Kyle will spend Thanksgiving with his family as a free man. Justice has prevailed.”

Following the verdict, Candace Owens, who has called on Rittenhouse to sue the “liberal media” for lying about him, was quick to tweet her reaction, writing: “The criminal mob corporate enterprise that is masquerading as a movement concerned about black lives— FAILS. Justice wins the day.”

The family of Anthony Huber, one of the people Rittenhouse killed, said the not guilty verdict: “sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street.”

Kyle Rittenhouse and attorneys for both sides argue about a video in Kenosha Circuit Court on November 12, 2021, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty Images)

Famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump released the following statement following the not guilty verdict:

“If you needed yet another example of the two justice systems at work in America, look no further than the delayed arrest, spectacle of a trial, and acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse, a self-declared white nationalist, crossed state lines with an unlawfully possessed AR-15 to be an instigator and provocateur in the anti-racism protests in Kenosha. By the end of the night, he had killed two people and left others injured in his wake. And instead of being arrested on the spot by law enforcement, he walked away scot-free.

“From the outset, this case has pulled back the curtain on the profound cracks in our justice system – from the deep bias routinely and unabashedly displayed by the judge, to the apathy of officers who witnessed Rittenhouse’s crimes and did nothing. If we were talking about a Black man, the conversation and outcome would be starkly different.

“But we’re not…we’re talking about Kyle Rittenhouse, a racist, homicidal vigilante who, like so many white men before him, not only escaped accountability, but laughed in its face. Today, I pray for the victims, I pray for our country, I pray for our children and grandchildren, and I pray that this travesty of a case is an outlier on our path to a more just system, and not a signal of retreat backwards. Because, we simply can’t afford it.”

Gaige Grosskreutz advanced toward Kyle Rittenhouse with his gun drawn. It was at the exact moment that Gaige pointed his gun at Kyle in which Kyle shot him in the arm. The media can spin as much as it wants for the prosecution but the evidence doesn't lie. #KyleRittenhouseTrial pic.twitter.com/yE1SGvxRMc — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) November 8, 2021

I knew it. Kyle Rittenhouse is proof that white people can still break the law, carry illegal weapons, shoot and kill people, and get away with it in America by shedding tears and claiming self-defense. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 19, 2021

Travyon Martin was an unarmed 17-year-old kid. He was killed carrying a bag of skittles. The right-wing called him a threat.



Kyle Rittenhouse was 17 years old and armed. He shot and killed 2 people with an AR-15. The right-wing calls him a hero. pic.twitter.com/JursSJFT7j — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) November 19, 2021

When Kyle Rittenhouse crossed state lines and killed 2 people, Fox News called him a "little boy protecting his community."



When Trayvon Martin was killed while walking home from a convenience store, it called him suspicious for wearing a hoodie.pic.twitter.com/foNFC4AKDB — AJ+ (@ajplus) November 19, 2021

BREAKING: Republican Rep. Paul Gosar says he will "arm wrestle" Matt Gaetz in order to get "dibs" on killer Kyle Rittenhouse as an intern — Gosar was just censured this week for a violent animated video showing him killing AOC. RT IF YOU THINK THE GOP IS THE PARTY OF VIOLENCE! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) November 19, 2021

No words. Just utter fury. pic.twitter.com/rmPgorK5dv — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 19, 2021

Killer Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges.



I’m not surprised.



It’s not white privilege.



It’s called systematic white supremacy.



Can anyone name ONE TIME in US history where a Black person drove somewhere with a gun, killed 2 ppl, & it was “self defense?” — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) November 19, 2021

