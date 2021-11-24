Gayle King recreates 1986 family photo with daughter Kirby

Kirby Bumpus welcomed her son Luca Miller, King's grandson, last September.

In an adorable Instagram moment, Gayle King recreated a family photo from 1986 with her daughter Kirby Bumpus.

King, host of CBS Mornings, recently became a grandmother when her daughter Kirby and husband Virgil Miller welcomed a baby boy, Luca Miller, in September.

Revealing the news live on CBS Mornings, King gushed to viewers, “I have been bursting and wanting to share this news!” King certainly seems to be enjoying her grandmother duties, as her daughter shared an adorable photo of the two along with baby Luca.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 28: Gayle King attends the Netflix Limited Series “Colin in Black and White” Premiere at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on October 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix)

The viral photo recreates a picture taken in 1986, in which King’s mother Peggy King held a baby Kirby as she sat next to her. Wearing the same colors as in the original shot, the new photo has King cradling young Luca while Kirby looks on.

Kirby gushed about the sentimentality of the photo in her Instagram caption, writing, “1986 to 2021. Luca, Mom and I had to recreate this pic of my Grammy, my mom and I shortly after coming home from the hospital in 1986.”

She continued, “I’m so grateful for these invaluable moments I’ve had with my mom over the last few weeks and get all the feels when I think about our new dynamic, along with Luca’s growing love and relationship with his Gaia as he grows up! 🙌🏾🙏🏾.”

Plenty of famous friends and followers took to the comments to praise the recreated picture. Issa Rae of Insecure wrote, “I love this so much! 😍🥺,” while Meena Harris also gushed under the photo, writing, “Omg,” along with a red heart emoji.”

Kirby Bumpus, Gayle King, and Will Bumpus attend the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

King shared with her CBS Mornings viewers in September, “Kirby got out of the hospital on Friday and I got on a plane, I left the set, got on a plane and I actually beat her home Friday ’cause it took so long to get released from the hospital.”

She added, “I wanted to be a grandmother for a long time, and it’s really something when you see your own child become a parent…I am so nuts about him. And then I was holding him, Kirby goes, ‘You know, you have to support his neck.’ Uh, okay! I actually know how to do this!”

