Gayle King reveals she’s a grandmother as daughter welcomes 1st child

The TV host announced the exciting news on Monday on 'CBS Mornings'

Congratulations are in order for Gayle King. The CBS Mornings host revealed during Monday’s broadcast that her daughter has officially welcomed her first baby.

Earlier this year, King revealed that her daughter, Kirby Bumpus, was expecting her first child. She shared on then then-titled CBS This Morning at the time, “I have been bursting and wanting to share this news,” the 66-year-old journalist exclaimed. “I said, ‘Kirby, when can I make it the talk of the table?’ and she said, ‘Not yet.’ I got to tell my sisters this weekend and she told her friends so today was the day I was able to tell.”

Months later, King had an even more exciting announcement to share at the morning show table, officially announcing the arrival of her first grandchild.

Gayle King attend the Summer OF OWN Essence Fest Cocktail Party at Legacy Kitchen on July 6, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Peter Forest/Getty Images for OWN)

King’s daughter welcomed son Luca Miller last week with her husband, Virgil Miller, per PEOPLE Magazine. King shared on CBS Mornings on Monday, “Kirby got out of the hospital on Friday and I got on a plane, I left the set, got on a plane and I actually beat her home Friday ’cause it took so long to get released from the hospital.”

“I wanted to be a grandmother for a long time, and it’s really something when you see your own child become a parent,” she explained. “I am so nuts about him. And then I was holding him, Kirby goes, ‘You know, you have to support his neck.’ Uh, okay! I actually know how to do this!”

King recently shared photos of the baby shower she threw for her daughter on her Instagram.

Partnering with Oprah Daily, she wrote, “The countdown is underway! Favorite daughter @kirbybump is due mid-September and I can’t wait for my fav grandchild to get here! …Soooo what better time for a baby shower in Kirby’s honor … @oprahdaily has the pictures and story on how we SAFELY celebrated Kirby and the baby.”

Kirby Bumpus, Gayle King, and Will Bumpus attend the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

Earlier this year, King appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show and shared her excitement for her new role as grandma. She shared to DeGeneres that she had hoped for a boy, explaining, “Listen, I’m the oldest of four girls. My whole life I wanted a big brother — my whole life. I just saw that people with big brothers were lucky. So I always like a firstborn to be a boy, then the second one is a girl. Then you have a big brother that takes care of you. That’s just my own little fantasy.”

King’s wishes came true and then some with baby Luca. Check out her interview from earlier this year below:

