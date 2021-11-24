Five films to watch this Thanksgiving weekend

Watch these five films starring Halle Berry, Will Smith, Viola Davis, Kevin Hart, and Wesley Snipes

Need something to watch while stuffing your faces with turkey, dressing, and macaroni and cheese this Thanksgiving? Check out this list of films to watch for the holidays.

Bruised

Halle Berry is making her directorial debut in her new Netflix film, Bruised, which she also stars in. Berry plays a defamed MMA fighter named Jackie Justice, who is reunited with her son years after giving him up as an infant. One day, Jackie gets involved with an “unsanctioned fight,” which are fights with no referee and no rules. She then gets offered an opportunity by a fight league promoter, played by Shamier Anderson, to get back into the ring.

Bruised was released in theaters on Nov. 17 and is streaming now on Netflix.

True Story

True Story tells a story about a successful comedian, played by Kevin Hart, who deals with the scrutiny of the media. Sound familiar? Hart’s character, named Kid, goes to do a show in his hometown Philadelphia, where after a night of too much partying, things begin to go wrong. Detectives get involved and so does Kid’s older brother, Carlton, played by Wesley Snipes.

Carlton assures Kid that he will fix whatever scandal he has going on, but Kid is not so sure. “Why is it that every time you tell me you got it, I feel like I get in more trouble,” he asks.

Make sure to tune into Netflix, where the film is streaming.

Encanto

Disney’s Encanto is a highly anticipated animated film about a family living in the mountains of Columbia in a place called Encanto. The family, called the Madrigals, were all given a gift from the magic of Encanto except for Mirabel. One person was blessed with strength, another with perfection, and her mother has healing abilities. However, Mirabel can’t understand why she was not given a gift.

When the magic becomes endangered and her family members are at risk of losing their gift, it’s up to Mirabel to figure out how to save the magic.

Encanto is now playing in theaters.

King Richard

King Richard tells the true story of a father, Richard Williams, who is determined to turn his daughters, Venus and Serena Williams, into tennis legends. After years of Venus and Serena being in the spotlight, the world will finally have an idea of what their come-up was like and see how the man responsible for their success did it.

Will Smith plays Richard and Lovecraft Country star Aunjanue Ellis is playing the Williams sisters’ mother in the movie.

King Richard is playing in theaters and exclusively streaming on HBO Max.

The Unforgivable

Sandra Bullock stars as Ruth Slater in the film The Unforgivable. Bullock plays a woman who served 20 years in prison after killing a cop. After being released, she attempts to look for her little sister whom she was raising at the time of the murder. However, it appears that everyone around her makes it difficult for her to re-enter society.

Joining Bullock in this film will be Viola Davis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jonathan Bernthal, and more. It is playing in select theaters and will stream on Netflix on Dec. 10.

