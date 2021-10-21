Five new trailers you should check out before the end of October

These films and shows provide a variety of action, thriller, comedy and historical storylines.

As the month of October comes to an end, premiere dates for shows and movies are getting closer. If you’re looking for things to watch in the upcoming months, check out these five hot new trailers.

Candyman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is gearing up for a film that has a lot less horror and a lot more action. In Ambulance, Abdul-Mateen plays a veteran struggling to scrape up money for his wife’s medical bills.

When he reaches out to his adoptive criminal brother (Jake Gyllenhaal) for help, he suggests they rob a bank. As they carry out their plan, a cop is shot and the two end up hijacking an ambulance with the cop in it to escape the crime scene. The Michael Bay-directed movie is set to be released Feb. 18.

King Richard tells the true story of a father, Richard Williams, who is determined to turn his daughters, Venus and Serena, into tennis legends. After their years of being in the spotlight, the world will finally see how the man responsible for their success made it happen.

Will Smith plays Richard and Lovecraft Country star Aunjanue Ellis will portray Venus and Serena’s mother, Oracene Price. Smith is not only a part of the cast, he and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith are producers of the film. Pinkett-Smith’s brother Caleeb Pinkett, Trevor White, James Lassiter, and Tim White are listed as producers as well.

King Richard comes out Nov. 19.

ABC announced that it will be starting the new year by releasing a limited series about the women who loved and advocated for justice for Emmett Till. Women of the Movement is a limited series with six episodes that will play over the course of three weeks.

The synopsis reads, “The series is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the civil rights movement as we know it today.”

Tony-award-winning actress Adrienne Warren will play Mamie Till-Mobley and Cedric Joe (Space Jam: A New Legacy) portrays Emmett. Tonya Pinkins will play Emmett’s grandmother. Women of the Movement will premiere Jan. 6.

In the upcoming Netflix film Red Notice, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds team up to tell the unique story of an FBI agent (Johnson) and a notable art thief (Gosling) who decide to work together to bring down a common enemy, an art thief known as The Bishop (Gal Gadot). Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who also directed the 2004 comedy film, Dodgeball, Red Notice streams on Netflix starting Nov. 12.

The Emmy-nominated series Big Mouth is coming back to Netflix with a new plot line that should impact all of its main characters in significant ways.

After being assigned to Bridgeton Middle, love bugs and hate worms stir up a bunch of feelings and emotions amongst the animated characters, leading to romance and jealousy.

Keke Palmer, Pamela Adlon, and actor Brandon Kyle Goodman will join the cast of the Big Mouth spin-off, Human Resources which has no official release date yet. The premiere date for season 5 of Big Mouth is Nov. 5.

