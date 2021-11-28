New book claims Prince Charles asked about Meghan and Harry’s child’s skin tone

Christopher Anderson alleges that Prince Charles asked his wife about how dark Archie's complexion would be

A new book claims that it was Prince Charles who expressed concerns that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son could have a dark complexion.

According to TMZ, in the book Brothers and Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, author Christopher Anderson wrote that Charles asked what color Archie would be on the day that Harry and Markle announced their engagement.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the WaterAid water and climate event at Kings Place on March 10, 2020 in London, England. The Prince of Wales has been President of WaterAid since 1991. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The two opened up about the racist comments they received from the some members of the royal family in a sit-down interview with Oprah earlier this year.

While the two kept the names of the commenters anonymous during the interview, Anderson claimed that it was Charles who turned to his wife Camilla during the pair’s engagement announcement and asked what the children will look like.

He said that Camilla responded and said “Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain,” to which Charles retorted, “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?”

Representatives from Buckingham Place told The Post that the claims are fiction and “not worth further comment.”

In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex abruptly announced that they were leaving their royal duties due to the daily attacks they were receiving from the British tabloids and other issues with the family.

Markle, who began dating the Prince in 2016, is of mixed race, causing racist outrage from the media who constantly criticized everything she did.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visit One World Observatory at One World Observatory on September 23, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

“(There were) concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born,” said Markle to Oprah earlier this year, declining to identify the family member who made the comments. “That was relayed to me from Harry. Those were conversations that family had with him. That would be very damaging to them.”

The chaotic environment became too much for the couple, who moved to Canada shortly after announcing their break from the family.

“We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health,” said Harry to The Late Late Show host James Corden about why he had to get his family out of the U.K. “I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do.”

Markle also said that she became suicidal when she was pregnant. The family has since moved to Los Angeles.

Anderson also claims in his new book that Queen Elizabeth threw away a photo of Harry, Markle and Archie during a 2019 Christmas message.

He said that she was going through images and said “All were fine but one,” adding, “That one, I suppose we don’t need that one.”

Anderson did not reveal his sources and Harry and Markle have yet to comment on the new book.

