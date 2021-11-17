Meghan Markle makes first TV show appearance since Oprah interview

Markle reminisces on her days auditioning at the Warner Bros. lot early in her career on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Months after her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle has made another rare television appearance, this time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

While we all know Markle now as The Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, it’s easy to forget she began her career as an actress, having starred in the legal drama Suits for years. Now, Markle is one of the biggest names on the planet, especially after her family’s “step back” from the royal family that made headlines across the globe.

Her upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show is something of a full-circle moment for the duchess, however, as she returns to the Warner Bros. studio lot, where she reveals she spent lots of time auditioning throughout her career.

(Credit: The Ellen DeGeneres Show/Warner Bros.)

In an exclusive clip from the interview shared Wednesday, Markle said, “I would park at Gate 3 and then I would scoot on over,” when recalling her auditioning days on the lot. Markle goes on to reminisce about the car she drove at the time, revealing it “had a life of its own.”

She explained to Ellen DeGeneres, “I had this very old Ford Explorer Sport and, at a certain point, the key stopped working on the driver’s side, so you couldn’t get yourself in through the door. So after auditions, I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in, pull the door shut behind me and crawl all over my seats to get out. That’s how I would come to and fro.”

A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot. Don’t miss the rest of our interview tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pBihJLf0um — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 17, 2021

When DeGeneres asked Markle if anyone noticed her meticulous way of getting inside her car, “No, I would play it off,” she said. “I’d go, ‘Oh, I’m just looking for my resume, highlighters for my script. Maybe it’s back there,’ and then crawl in and close it.”

In her tweet teasing the episode, DeGeneres wrote to her followers, “A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot. Don’t miss the rest of our interview tomorrow.”

The full interview with DeGeneres and Markle on The Ellen DeGeneres Show will air 12 p.m. PST/3 p.m. EST Thursday.

