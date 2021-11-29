Soul Train Awards 2021: The full winners’ list

The 2021 Soul Train Awards was truly one for the record books. Sunday night marked the 34th celebration awarding the best in Black music, a production on BET fittingly recorded at the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York City.

The event was hosted by actresses-singers Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, lifelong friends who brought their unique brand of chemistry and Black girl magic to a show filled with incredible performances from Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, Summer Walker and Maxwell.

“2021 Soul Train Awards” hosts Tichina Arnold (left) and Tisha Campbell (right) speak onstage at the Apollo Theater during the show’s recent taping in New York City. (Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Gospel legend Fred Hammond also hit the stage, as did soul stars Musiq Soulchild, Ashanti, Leon Bridges and ELHAE.

Silk Sonic, the sizzling duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, brought down the Soul Train Awards house with a showcase that recreated the iconic Soul Train set.

Jazmine Sullivan won both Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and Album Of The Year for Heaux Tales.

Normani picked up her first award for Best Dance Performance for her single, “Wild Side.” In her speech, she thanked other female artists, identifying herself as a “Black girl in my grandmother’s living room,” where she said she studied “the greats,” naming Janet Jackson, Ciara and Ashanti among her inspirations to “even have the opportunity to stand in front of you.”

Ashanti was honored with the Lady of Soul Award. The singer then performed with both Fat Joe and Ja Rule in a revisiting of the Verzuz battle between the two rappers in September.

Maxwell performed his hit single, “Bad Habits,” and accepted the Living Legend Award. In his speech, he thanked Don Cornelius, the creator of Soul Train, as well as the R&B music community.

Per Deadline, the entire list of winners is highlighted by category below.

Song of the Year

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), “Leave the Door Open”

Album of the Year

Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales

Video of the Year

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), “Leave the Door Open”

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Giveon

Best Collaboration

Wizkid featuring Tems, “Essence”

Best New Artist

Yung Bleu

Certified Soul Award

Charlie Wilson

Best Dance Performance

Normani featuring Cardi B, “Wild Side”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Kirk Franklin

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Leave the Door Open,” written by Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile II, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic)

