Megan Thee Stallion cancels Houston concert ‘out of respect’ for Astroworld victims

Friday's show in downtown Houston was set to be a hometown celebration of the rapper's graduation from Texas Southern University.

Loading the player...

Houston native Megan Thee Stallion has canceled a concert in Space City out of respect for the victims of last month’s Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Her show was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3, at 713 Music Hall in downtown Houston. The rap star was slated to be the first artist to play the brand-new venue, which is located inside POST Houston, a multi-use space that was formerly the Barbara Jordan Post Office.

Megan Thee Stallion has canceled a concert in her Houston hometown out of respect for the victims of last month’s Astroworld Festival tragedy. . (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Tuesday, Megan released a statement to The Houston Chronicle about the concert cancellation.

“Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec. 3,” she wrote. “Houston is still healing, and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time.”

Friday’s concert was to be a celebration of the rapper’s graduation from Texas Southern University, where Megan — née Megan Pete — will receive a bachelor’s degree in health administration on Dec. 11. She has previously stated that she plans to open an assisted living facility in her hometown.

@theestallion thank you for looking out for Houston frfr. blessings to you and yours forever! from one Texan to another. 🖤 — cameron (@bluemoonsipper) December 1, 2021

This has been a banner year for the 26-year-old firebrand. In November, she was honored by Glamour at the magazine’s 2021 Women of the Year Awards. She also won two American Music Awards on Nov. 21, though she didn’t perform at the event, citing personal reasons.

The two-time Grammy Award-winner also recently debuted her own “Hottie Sauce” at Popeyes, and has a partnership with CashApp. Megan recently launched a limited edition of Hot Girl Enterprise apparel with the financial services company, and all proceeds will benefit charities in Houston and around the globe. She previously gave away $1 million in stock with the company to promote financial literacy. The collaboration also spawned two financial literacy videos with the superstar, Investing for Hotties and Bitcoin for Hotties, available on YouTube.

The rapper has also had her fair share of challenging moments, including a run-in with Tory Lanez at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. Lanez, who was brought onstage by former MTS collaborator DaBaby, has been charged with felony assault for shooting Megan last summer. He has yet to stand trial.

Ten people died and hundreds more were injured as a result of packed crowds at the Travis Scott-headlined Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5 that turned into a stampede, with deadly crushing and trampling. The tragic event has spawned hundreds of lawsuits totaling over $3 billion. The youngest victim, 9-year-old Ezra Blount, was laid to rest last week.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!