Megan the Stallion, Gucci Mane and more pay tribute to Young Dolph following shooting death

"I'm so sick [right now] I am in disbelief," Meg wrote in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Loading the player...

Some of the biggest names in hip hop are paying their respects online to the late Young Dolph following the 36-year-old Memphis rapper’s death Wednesday.

Multiple law enforcement sources told Fox 13 in Memphis that Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton, Jr., was shot and killed around 1 p.m. Wednesday near a shop in his hometown. Scott Hall, an attorney and friend of Dolph’s, told TMZ that the rapper was in Memphis to give away turkeys for Thanksgiving, theGrio previously reported.

Rapper Young Dolph performs on stage at Gucci and Friends Homecoming Concert at Fox Theatre on July 22, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Atlantic Records)

The shooting took place at a shop called Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Airways Blvd. near Joy Lane in the city’s downtown, according to Fox 13. Memphis Police did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment from theGrio.

Megan Thee Stallion, who was featured on Dolph’s 2020 track “RNB” on his Rich Slave album, was one of several prominent MCs to express shock and sadness about the news on social media.

“I’m so sick [right now] I am in disbelief,” Meg tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “Praying for his family and friends ! Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph”.

I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief! Praying for his family and friends ! Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph 🙏🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 17, 2021

Gucci Mane recently tapped Dolph and 2 Chainz for features on his single “Top of Sh–,” for his 2021 album Ice Daddy. The Atlanta trap music pioneer also was quick to express his condolences.

“R.I.P. to my friend Dolph,” he tweeted Wednesday. “This broke my heart.”

R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 17, 2021

2 Chainz weighed in with his own digital tribute.

“Lov ya. Bru,” he tweeted early Wednesday evening. “I appreciate you and gone [sic] miss ya Dolph.”

Love ya. Bru 🙏🏿 I appreciate you and gone miss ya Dolph — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) November 17, 2021

Dolph spent nearly a decade pumping out mixtapes and underground hits in the rap game before releasing his debut studio album “King of Memphis” in 2016. He and fellow Memphis rapper Yo Gotti helped put their city on the hip hop map before the rise of younger Memphis hitmakers like Moneybagg Yo and NLE Choppa.

RIP Dolph. Shit sad. — The Goat (@thegame) November 17, 2021

Former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant described Dolph as a “big hearted guy,” noting that he recently spoke with Dolph before the shooting.

“Dolph and myself was [sic] planning business moves together,” Bryant tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “God rest his soul.”

Dolph and myself was planning business moves together..literally just talked to Dolph…big hearted guy… God rest his soul 🙏🏿 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 17, 2021

Respect for Dolph poured in from top MCs from across the country.

“RIP Dolph. Sh– sad,” Los Angeles rapper The Game tweeted late Wednesday afternoon.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!